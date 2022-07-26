Prevent wasting food

Dear Sir



A large part of the food produced all over the world is spoiled and wasted. In Bangladesh, food is wasted at different stages starting from food production. Which is having a negative impact on the food security on the one hand and on the farmer's income and economic development on the other hand.



According to a 2017 International Fund for Agricultural Development report titled "Food Security and Nutrition Situation", around 11 percent of the world's population is hungry every year. Although there is no specific information on how much food is lost or wasted in Bangladesh, some studies show that the amount of postharvest loss or waste in vegetables and fruits is 30-40%, the annual financial loss is about 490 million US dollars or 3442 million taka per year.



Food is lost or wasted at every level from planting the crop in the field, to handling, harvesting, processing, reaching the store, reaching the consumer. We should try to get away from food luxuries. 'Need' has to come to a limited level. Individual precautions can also play a role in preventing food waste.



Sakibul Islam

Student, Department of Social Work, Jagannath University, Dhaka