Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 26 July, 2022, 9:16 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Prevent wasting food

Published : Tuesday, 26 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 180

Dear Sir

A large part of the food produced all over the world is spoiled and wasted. In Bangladesh, food is wasted at different stages starting from food production. Which is having a negative impact on the food security on the one hand and on the farmer's income and economic development on the other hand.

According to a 2017 International Fund for Agricultural Development report titled "Food Security and Nutrition Situation", around 11 percent of the world's population is hungry every year. Although there is no specific information on how much food is lost or wasted in Bangladesh, some studies show that the amount of postharvest loss or waste in vegetables and fruits is 30-40%, the annual financial loss is about 490 million US dollars or 3442 million taka per year.

Food is lost or wasted at every level from planting the crop in the field, to handling, harvesting, processing, reaching the store, reaching the consumer. We should try to get away from food luxuries. 'Need' has to come to a limited level. Individual precautions can also play a role in preventing food waste.

Sakibul Islam
Student, Department of Social Work, Jagannath University, Dhaka



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Prevent wasting food
Who will call the shots in the Indian Ocean?
Plant species of Bangladesh
Why you should watch Din - The Day!
Can ICJ ruling pave the way of Rohingya repatriation in Myanmar from BD?
Role of Election Commission: Key for a free & fair general election
Ensure playgrounds for
Child rights: Still a far cry in Bangladesh


Latest News
Bangladesh receives $1.64 billion remittance in 21 days
Rape survivor’s character can’t be questioned during trial
Ukraine receives first anti-aircraft tanks from Germany
DU student Roni calls off protest over railway irregularities
Dollar price jumps to Tk 105 in kerb market
Woman commits suicide in Sirajganj
Momen warns climate-induced migration can pose security risk
SUST student stabbed dead on campus
Bollywood: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal get death threat by struggling actor
Govt promoting officials involved in enforced disappearance: BNP
Most Read News
24 killed after bus plunges into river in Kenya
17 migrants killed after boat capsizes in Bahamas coast on way to US
Droupadi Murmu takes oath as India's 15th President
Four democracy activists executed by Myanmar junta
Monkeypox: Bavarian Nordic gets nod from EU for its Imvanex vaccine
40 test positive for C-19 in Ctg
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen turns down Banga Bibhushan award
The skill-gap of human capital
Concerted efforts can cut death rate in country
Bangladesh receives $1.64 billion remittance in 21 days
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft