

Plant species of Bangladesh



About three hundred species of algae have been recorded from freshwater environments alone. There are many more species in brackish water and marine habitats. Information about the country's fungi is still incomplete. There are about two hundred and fifty species of bryophytes in Bangladesh and two hundred and thirty of the about two hundred and fifty pteridophyte species found in the country are ferns.



Bangladesh is an agricultural country and rich in germplasm resources of some of the world's most important crops. Notable among them are rice, jute, sugarcane, tea, tobacco, potatoes, green vegetables, bananas, brinjals, peppers, cotton, beans, lemons, litchi, kachu, potatoes, cane, bamboo, etc. The extent of genetic degradation and degradation of agricultural land due to the adoption of modern crop varieties and monocultures is still not fully estimated.



It is known that there are about ten thousand different varieties of rice. On the other hand, the exact identity of the wild crop species existing in Bangladesh is still unknown. The potential for genetic variation to increase agricultural production is undeniable, and new bioengineering technologies are currently fueling economic growth around the world. Only rational use and management of existing biodiversity can ensure stable economic growth and sustainable development.



There are about 5000 important economic plant species all over the world. Bangladesh also has enough cash crops. Among the cash crops, cultivation of cereals like rice, wheat is widespread. Jute, tea and sugarcane are the most important cash crops after rice. Jute and tea are the main cash crops. Other cash crops include oilseeds, potatoes, sweet potatoes, tobacco, cotton and some pulses. Many species are also cultivated as fruits. Jackfruit and mango are grown in abundance in this country.



Other common and valuable fruits are black jam, guava, pineapple, litchi, banana, coconut, papaya, various varieties of lemon, watermelon, cucumber, ata and sharifa, and pomegranate. Linseed, mustard, sesame, groundnut are the major oil producing crops.



Vegetables include gourds, pumpkins, brinjals, tomatoes, radishes, papayas, beans, spinach, cabbages, cauliflowers, stalks and vines. Among the valuable timber trees are teak, gorjan, shal, gamari, sundari, kardai, raintree, civet, jarul, shishu and telsur. Spices like ginger, turmeric, onion, garlic, coriander, black cumin, chilli, pepper, fenugreek, desi cinnamon etc are also beneficial.



Many species of bamboo and cane are used to make various everyday products. The main raw materials for the manufacture of paper and pulp are several species of bamboo. Dyes are obtained from the khair plant. Dahlia, rose, hasnahena, malti, jasmine, marigold, jaba, zinnia etc. are notable garden flowers. Major herbs include sarpagandha, haritaki, kumarika, ghritakumari, jastimadhu, kurchi, noxabhumika, kalamegha, neem, vishakantali and basak.



Palms and dates are famous for their sweet juice. Non-flowering plants also have economic importance, such as mushrooms and seaweeds. Some species of ferns are cultivated as vegetables and herbs. Recently some foreign cash crops are being cultivated in Bangladesh such as maize, soybean, mahogany, acacia, sunflower, grape and rubber.



In 1992, at the summit convened in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, the representatives of all the nations of the world signed a document called the Convention on Biological Diversity, and in it, the responsibility of protecting biodiversity in their countries for the benefit of all mankind falls on them. Bangladesh is also a signatory of this charter.



All industrialized countries and most developing countries have already prepared complete lists of threatened species in their respective political geographical areas and provide relevant information on names, identification information, images, distribution of species within and outside the country, location of threatened species in the natural environment, specific causes of endangerment, best conservation methods, etc.



The compilation of these data is known as the Red List and is very important for the implementation of conservation programs for endangered species.A list of 25 potentially threatened medicinal plant species of Bangladesh was published as part of the supporting document required for the National Conservation Strategy. A recent survey revealed that at least 95 species of gymnosperm plants in the country are endangered at various levels.



According to the information in this list, it is necessary to adopt and implement a comprehensive and meaningful conservation plan immediately. The Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species, adopted in 1975 and supported by 140 countries including Bangladesh, regulates trade in many species of plants and animals.



Such plants listed and of particular concern to Bangladesh are orchids and medicinal plants. These aesthetically valuable species are rapidly disappearing due to extensive destruction of orchids during timber harvesting, and herbaceous plants are disappearing for random harvesting.

Writer is a columnist & asst.officer, Career & Professional Development Services Department, Southeast University











