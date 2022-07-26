

Why you should watch Din - The Day!

Social media is abuzz with reviews!

Naturally, there are two starkly divided sides, some denouncing the movie for all the flaws and calling it a farrago while others, looking at the redeeming aspects, terming it a classic.

Well, I decided to watch the film and instead of going to two extremes, tried to give an objective assessment.

But if you want the answer in one word then I suggest, go and watch it for some light escapist celluloid excitement and please don't start looking for flaws because this is a commercial film and we watch them to escape the drudgery of everyday life.

While reviewing the movie I will also try to dispel some of the criticisms aimed at it because it seems that AJ's movie plus his efforts were lambasted a bit too much.

After all, one hundred crore or not, he made a film at exotic locations and deserve kudos for it.

So, here goes�..



Camera work is top notch along with the editing:



First, let's begin with the excellent camera work which has made the film thoroughly enjoyable. Full marks for the editing too. The build up of tension during the raid on the luxury yacht with contrasting images of the raiding team approaching with dance sequences in the boat deserve applause.

The weapons used are the real stuff and therefore, makes the action scenes livelier. However, AJ needs some more training in holding a gun to seem like a professional police officer.

The movie's best feature are the breath taking shots of Iran and Turkey. For many Bangladeshis, the film opens up the natural plus architectural magnificence of both Iran and Turkey.

The shots of poppy fields in Afghanistan open up the nation's opium growing culture, intertwined with the livelihoods of millions.



Horrors faced by migrant workers:



The plot is about catching an infamous drug lord whose gang forces migrant workers, including Bangladeshis, to undergo stomach operation to carry heroin.



Unsuspecting migrant workers compelled to be drug couriers is a valid concern in the real world too. AJ plays the role of a police officer on the trail of a drug lord and this quest takes him to Turkey, Iran and Afghanistan.

While the character's unwavering determination to nab the narcotic-boss is commendable, the kill count is way too high. An officer on international duty cannot go around killing people in other countries. Even if it's a film, death count should be brought down.



Glamourising the law enforcers a bit too much:



From the minute go it seemed that one of the film's motive is to show police to be immaculate and spotlessly clean. AJ takes it a bit too far with the dialogue: police never take bribes!



A more realistic line would have been: some police members may take bribe but I am not one of them!



There are bad apples in all government sectors and therefore, the cinematic projection should also be a little realistic.



As per Transparency International, Bangladesh is 147th from a total of 180 countries. Graft exists side by side with integrity and honesty. Kicking all the dirt inside the carpet, even in movies, is a little implausible.



In the past, movies showed the god cop emerging victorious over the bad cop and,that's more credible.



Full marks for decent entertainment:



Din The Day gets hundred out of hundred for decency in the songs. There were no close cleavage or navel shots for the dancers on the yacht while Borsha is elegantly (soberly) dressed throughout the movie. The criticism aimed at the dresses worn by AJ and Borsha seemed a bit too harsh.



Come on, it's a commercial film and actors will wear eye catching clothes. I mean, if James Bond can move around in bespoke suits all the time, there's nothing wrong with a little variety in our films. AJ wore some traditional clothes from Afghanistan and Iran. Although a bit elaborate, they were not absurd. In fact, Borsha looked impeccable in her dresses. No hip thrusts, lip biting or item songs - I am surprised why no one noticed this.



Our recent movies had become so obsessed with raunchy item numbers that one almost forgot that a film can be made without lewd songs with too much flesh exposure.



Quite a few online movie reviewers slated AJ and Borsha for being wooden in their performance although I feel their acting has improved phenomenally. One critic said that when Borsha was crying in a scene the whole audience was laughing which one finds baffling because the acting isn't that bad at all. One needs to keep in mind they are not professional actors.



The action scenes get 7.5 out of ten. With a little training, AJ can become even more skilful in the future. One point is the lack of fluidity in his movement, which he can overcome by running in open air instead of pumping iron in the gym. One other point, for action sequences, instead of cowboy boots, AJ can consider wearing rough terrain boots, trekking/hiking shoes or just trainers.



Borsha has maintained her physique admirably for which she deserves praise.



To sum up, this film is not flawless and has its moments. More attention should have been given to the English sub titles because translations were often found to be grammatically incorrect.



Also, why is it called Din The Day? The title of the film continues to mystify me�.



The 'business' aspect:



If you put aside the plot and the action, the movie is a documentary about the beauty of three nations. From a business perspective, after watching Din The Day, holiday trips to Turkey and Iran may see a sharp rise. Also, the collaboration among Turkey Bangladesh and Iran as shown in the movie will help bolster trade, culture and social ties among the three nations.



To end, AJ has come a long way from Khoj -The Search and hopefully, will improve in the days to come. Oh, I forgot, there's been a lot of discussion (ridicule) about his English. Well, let's just say, it's 'AJ English' and it may not be fully correct but it's not totally rubbish either. Come to think of it, while people may deride the grammatically wrong English, the fact is, they represent AJ the brand and have become catch phrases.



A self made millionaire who employs thousands, has a benevolent nature, always comes to the support of others and, imagining himself as the Bangla version of James Bond, gets a little carried away with his English - I can live with that!



So, go and watch Din The Day - otherwise, 'You will be die here'!

Pradosh Mitra is a film buff!









