11 killed, 24 injured in separate road mishaps

A total of 11 people including a member of Bangladesh Army and a woman have been killed and 24 others injured in separate road accidents in eight districts- Dinajpur, Rangamati, Barishal, Munshiganj, Mymensingh, Tangail, Khagrachhari and Patuakhali, in three days.

BIRAMPUR, DINAJPUR: Two people including a banker were killed in separate road accidents in Birampur Upazila of the district in two days.

A pedestrian, who was injured in a motorcycle accident in the upazila, died at Rangpur Medical College Hospital on Morning.

The deceased was identified as Momtaz Uddin, 58, a resident of Chandpur area in the upazila.

Local sources said a motorcycle hit Momtaz Uddin when he was crossing a road in College Bazar area on Sunday evening, leaving him critically injured.

Locals rescued him and rushed to Rangpur Medical College Hospital.

Later on, he succumbed to his injuries at the hospital on Monday morning while undergoing treatment there.

Earlier, a banker was killed in a road accident in the upazila on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Nazrul Islam, 42, son of late Jaher Uddin of Sujapur Village in Fulbari Upazila of the district. He worked as the manager of Dior Branch of Grameen Bank in Birampur.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Birampur Police Station (PS) Abu Bakar Siddique said a passenger-laden bus of 'Asad Paribahan' from Dhaka hit a motorcycle carrying Nazrul Islam in Durgapur High School area on Dinajpur-Gobindaganj Highway in the morning, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy as no complaint is received from them, the SI added.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Birampur PS Sumon Kumar Mohanta confirmed the incident.

RANGAMATI: A member of Bangladesh Army man was killed in a road accident in Baghaichhari Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Halim, 34, a resident of Ward No. 2 under Baghaichhari Municipality. He was posted as lance corporal in Chattogram Cantonment.

Police and local sources said a motorcycle carrying Abdul Halim fell on a road when he was giving space to a 'Chander Gari' (local vehicle) in Champatoli area in the afternoon, which left him critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed to Khagrachhari 203 Region Hospital.

Later on, he succumbed to his injuries at the hospital while undergoing treatment there.

Superintendent of Rangamati Police (Baghaichhari Circle) Abdul Awal confirmed the incident.

BARISHAL: A man was killed and at least six others were injured in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.

The accident took place in Chhoy Mile area on Dhaka-Barishal Highway in the upazila at around 1:45pm.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 55, could not be known immediately.

Airport PS OC Kamlesh Chandra Halder said a Barishal-bound bus of 'Didar Paribahan' from Dhaka hit a three-wheeler in Chhoy Mile area, which left one dead on the spot at least six people injured.

Of the injured, the conditions of two were stated to be critical.

They were taken to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital, the OC added.

SREENAGAR, MUNSHIGANJ: A woman was killed and at least seven people were injured in separate road accidents in Sreenagar Upazila of the district on Sunday.

A woman was killed and four others were injured in a road accident in the upazila at noon.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Police and local sources said a Dhaka-bound pickup van of 'Teer Company' hit a battery-run auto-rickshaw in Keotkhali area on Dhaka-Mawa Expressway of the upazila at around 12pm, leaving a woman dead on the spot and four other passengers of the auto-rickshaw injured.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.

The injured were taken to Sreenagar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred them to Dhaka for better treatment.

However, the law enforcers seized the killer pickup van and arrested its driver Shakil Dewan, 22.

Earlier, three persons were injured in another road accident in the upazila in the morning.

Police sources said a bus of 'DM Paribahan' hit a covered van from behind on the expressway at around 6:30am, which left three people injured.

Hanshara Highway PS Sergeant Dulal Ahmed confirmed the incidents.

MYMENSINGH: Two people have been killed and another was injured in separate road accidents in Ishwarganj Upazila of the district on Sunday.

A man was killed in a road accident in the upazila in the morning.

The deceased was identified as Saiful Islam, 41, son of Abdul Barek, a resident of Ghoshgaon Jigatala Village in Dhobaura Upazila of the district. He was the driver of a private car.

Police and local sources said a Mymensingh-bound bus of 'Bishal Paribahan' hit a Kishoreganj-bound private car in Harua Bus Stand area on Mymensingh-Kishoreganj Regional Highway at around 6am, leaving the private car driver Saiful seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Ishwarganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Earlier, a truck driver was killed and another injured in a road accident in the upazila at early hours of Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Hakim, 28, son of Mohammad Sarker, a resident of Arjipara Village in Shibganj Upazila of Bogura District.

Police and local sources said Abdul Hakim was sleeping inside his truck standing beside a road in Char Hossainpur area at around 2:30am.

At that time, another truck coming from opposite direction hit the vehicle after losing its control over the steering, which left Hakim dead on the spot and another truck driver seriously injured.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, injured truck driver Shahin, 22, was rescued and taken to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.

Ishwarganj PS OC Mostasinur Rahman confirmed the incidents.

KALIHATI, TANGAIL: Two people have been killed and at least 10 others injured in a collision between a bus and a truck in Kalihati Upazila of the district early Sunday.

The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately. Both of them were drivers of the bus and the truck.

Police and local sources said the accident took place in Soilla area on Dhaka-Bangabandhu Bridge Highway at early hours of Sunday when a truck hit a bus after losing its control over the steering, which left the drivers of both the vehicle dead on the spot and at least 10 others seriously injured.

Meanwhile, another pickup van hit the damaged truck after its driver lost control over the steering.

A long tailback on both sides of the busy highway was created due to the accident.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies from the scene.

However, the injured were rescued and rushed to Tangail Sadar Hospital.

Bangabandhu Bridge East PS SI Jilkad Hossain confirmed the incident.

GUIMARA, KHAGRACHHARI: A college student was killed in a road accident in Guimara Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.

The deceased was identified as Tareq Rahman, 18, son of Guimara Upazila BNP General Secretary Nabi Hossain. He was a twelfth grader at Guimara Government College.

Police and local sources said Tareq was returning home in Hafchhari Jorkhamba from Hatimura area in the evening riding by a motorcycle.

At that time, he faced the road accident, which left him seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to neighbouring Manikchhari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the college boy dead.

Second Officer of Guimara PS Al Amin confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

KALAPARA, PATUAKHALI: A man was killed in a road accident in Kalapara Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Shahidul Islam Rana, 30. He was the helper of a bus.

Police and local sources said a Dhaka-bound bus of 'Molla Paribahan' from Kuakata was trying to take a u-turn recklessly in Kalapara Municipal Bus Stand area at around 8am. At that time, helper of the bus Rana fell on the road accidentally and the vehicle ran over him, leaving the youth critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Kalapara Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Patuakhali General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers seized the bus but its driver managed to flee the scene.

Kalapara PS OC (Investigation) Md Asadur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.