Tuesday, 26 July, 2022, 9:15 AM
Three ‘commit suicide’ in three dists

Published : Tuesday, 26 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 166
Our Correspondents

Two women and an elderly man have allegedly been committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Chattogram, Chapainawabganj and Natore, in two days.
CHATTOGRAM: A housewife has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Roufabad area in the city on Sunday evening.
The deceased was identified as Umme Hekma, 24, wife of Rifatul Islam, a resident of Roufabad Paharika area under Bayazid Bostami Police Station (PS) of the city.  
Police and local sources said Umme Hekma hanged herself from the ceiling fan of her bedroom in the evening.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and rushed to Chattogram Medical College Hospital, where she was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Panchlaish PS Sadekur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.
GOMASTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ: An elderly man reportedly committed suicide in Gomastapur Upazila of the district on Saturday night.
Deceased Habibur Rahman, 66, was a resident of Dubail Village under Radhanagar Union in the upazila.
Police and local sources said Habibur Rahman committed suicide by taking poison in a garden next to his house at night.
Being informed, police recovered the body from the garden and sent it to Chapainawabganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
An unnatural death case was registered with the PS in this regard.
Gomastapur PS OC Almas Ali Sarker confirmed the incident.
BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A housewife has reportedly committed suicide over family feud in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.
Deceased Dolly Khatun, 30, was the wife of Manik Sarder, a resident of Kalikapur Moholla under Bonpara Municipality in the upazila.
Police and local sources said Dolly Khatun took poisonous tablet in the house in the afternoon following a family feud while her family members were unaware of it.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and rushed to a private hospital, where she succumbed in the evening.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Natore Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Baraigram PS OC Abu Siddiquee confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.






