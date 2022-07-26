Video
Home Countryside

Five men electrocuted in four districts

Published : Tuesday, 26 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 167
Our Correspondents

Five men have been electrocuted in separate incidents in four districts- Kurigram, Brahmanbaria, Lalmonirhat and Sherpur, in three days.
KURIGRAM: Two people were electrocuted and another was injured in separate incidents in Nageshwari and Fulbari upazilas of the district on Saturday and Sunday.
A man was electrocuted in Nageshwari Upazila on Sunday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Aminul Islam, 32, son of Afzal Hossain, a resident of Kaittari Village under Santoshpur Union in the upazila.
According to local sources, Aminul came in contact with a live electric wire in the afternoon while he was connecting an electric water pump in a field next to his house, which left him dead on the spot.
Later on, the family members recovered his body from the field.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nageshwari Police Station (PS) Nabiul Hasan confirmed the incident.
Earlier, a man was electrocuted and his wife received injuries in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.
The deceased was identified as Shafiqul Islam, 37, son of Abdul Majid, a resident of Shyampur Madhya Para Village under Kashipur Union in the upazila. He was an auto-rickshaw driver by profession.
Police and local sources said Shafiqul was charging his auto-rickshaw on the courtyard of his house at around 9:30am. At that time, he came in contact with live electricity, which left him critically injured.
Later on, he died on the way to a local hospital.
His wife Popy Akhter, 32, also received injuries as she came forward to save Shafiqul.
Locals rescued the injured and rushed her to Fulbari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred Popy to Lalmonirhat Sadar Hospital for better treatment.
Fulbari PS OC Fazlur Rahman confirmed the incident.
BRAHMANVBARIA: An electrician was electrocuted in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.
The deceased was identified as Lokman Mia, 30, son of Jaher Mia, a resident of Biallishwar Village under Ramrail Union in the upazila.
According to local sources, Lokman came in contact with a live electric wire in the morning while he was connecting an electric line to a house in a neighbouring village, which left him critically injured.
Locals rescued the injured and rushed to Brahmanbaria General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
LALMONIRHAT: A young man was electrocuted while working in a water pump in Kaliganj Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.
Deceased Al Mamun, 26, was the son of Abdul Kadar, a resident of Shialkhoa Dolarpar area in the upazila.
Local sources said Al Mamun came in contact with a live electric wire while he was working in a water pump in a field next to his house in the afternoon, which left him critically injured.
Sensing the matter, locals rescued the injured and rushed to a nearby hospital, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Rangpur Medical College Hospital following the deterioration of his condition. He, later, died on his way to the Rangpur Medical college hospital.
Kaliganj PS OC Golam Rosul confirmed the incident.
SHERPUR: A farmer was electrocuted in Sreebardi Upazila of the district on Friday morning.
The deceased was identified as Shahijal, 60, a resident of Chakkauria Village under Tatihati Union in the upazila.
According to local sources, Shahijal came in contact with an electric wire in the morning while he was switching on a ceiling fan in his room, which left him injured.
Sensing the matter, locals rescued the injured and took to Sreebardi Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the man dead.
Medical Officer of Sreebardi Upazila Health Complex Dr Jannatul Naeem Dalia confirmed the incident.


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
Developed & Maintenance by i2soft