16 shops burnt in Barguna, Kurigram

At least 16 shops were gutted by fire in separate incidents in two districts- Barguna and Kurigram, on Sunday.

TALTALI, BARGUNA: Eight shops were gutted by fire in Taltali Upazila of the district at early hours of Sunday.

Locals said a fire broke out from a steel shop at Fokirhat Bazar at around 2:30am, and it soon engulfed the adjacent shops.

On information, fire fighting personnel rushed to the scene and doused the fire after two hours of frantic effort.

The affected traders claimed that the loss caused by the fire is around Tk 2 cores.

Confirming the matter, Taltoli Fire Service and Civil Defence Station Official Md Ahasan Habib said the fire might have originated from an electric short circuit.

NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM: Eight shops were gutted by fire in Nageshwari Upazila of the district early Sunday.

Local sources said a fire broke out from a grocery shop at Bhai Bhai Bazar under Nageshwari Municipality at around 3:30am, and it soon engulfed the adjacent shops.

On information, fire service personnel rushed to the scene and doused the flame.

The affected traders claimed that the loss caused by the fire is around Tk 6 lakh.

Confirming the matter, Nageshwari Fire Service and Civil Defence Station officer Emon Mia said the fire might have originated from an electric short circuit.









