Tuesday, 26 July, 2022, 9:15 AM
Home Countryside

Two minors drown in Chandpur, Natore

Published : Tuesday, 26 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 162
Our Correspondents

Two minor children drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Chandpur and Natore, in two days.
CHANDPUR: A minor child drowned in a pond in Hajiganj Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Pranto Das, 4, son of Jhutan Das, a resident of Sendra Village under Barakul Union in the upazila.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Pranto fell down into a pond next to his house in the afternoon while he was playing near its bank.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and took to Hajiganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty declared the minor boy dead.
Hajiganj Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Md Golam Mawla confirmed the incident.
BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A minor boy drowned in the Nandakuja River in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Saturday.
The deceased was identified as Raihan Hossain, 7, son of Ariful Islam, a resident of Ramagari Uttar Kandipara Village under Joari Union in the upazila.
Local Union Parishad (UP) Member Shariful Islam said Raihan went missing in the river in the afternoon while he was trying to catch a big fish there.
Later on, locals recovered his body from the river in the evening, the UP member added.


