Simanta Paribar Kalyan Samity distributed relief items

Simanta Paribar Kalyan Samity distributed relief items among 30 families who were affected by landslide occurred due to incessant rain in Kaptai Upazila of Rangamati. The distribution programme was organized in the headquarters of 41 BGB at Kapta Waggachhara on Sunday. Kaptai Unit GS of the association Moutushi Khandaker handed over the items to the recipients. photo: observer