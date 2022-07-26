Video
Lightning strike kills housewife

Published : Tuesday, 26 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 188
Our Correspondent

NARAIL, July 25: A housewife was killed by lightning strike in Kalia Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Kamrunnahar Begum, 50, wife of Babar Ali Shikdar, a resident of Rajapur Village in the upazila.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Kamrunahar was working on the courtyard of her house in the afternoon. Suddenly, thunderbolt struck on her, leaving the woman dead on the spot.
Baranal Police Station Inspector Selim confirmed the incident.


