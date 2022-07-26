Video
Tuesday, 26 July, 2022, 9:14 AM
Home Countryside

Thrust on planting trees to protect environment

Published : Tuesday, 26 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 176
Our Correspondents

Tree plantation programmes and tree fairs were launched in different districts including Gaibandha and Sirajganj in recent times.
GAIBANDHA: Speakers at a function here stressed the need for planting more fruit-bearing, wood and medicinal trees at the homesteads and open spaces to protect the environment from the catastrophe of climate change.
"As the trees have become inseparable part of life and livelihood and also the best friends of the people, social movement will be built for planting all types of saplings at a large scale", they said.
They made the comments while addressing a concluding ceremony of seven-day long tree fair jointly organized by district administration and Social Forest Zone, Gaibandha on the premises of Independence Square of the town here on Sunday.
Whip of the Jatiya Sangshad and local lawmaker addressed the function as the chief guest and Divisional Forest Officer of Social Forest Division, Rangpur Md. Matlubor Rahman, Sadar UNO Shariful Alam, spoke at the event as special guests.
With Deputy Commissioner (DC) Oliur Rahman in the chair, the function was also addressed, among others, by Officer-in-Charge of Social Forest Zone Office Md. Shariful Islam and Officer-in-Charge of Sadar Thana Masudur Rahman
DC M. Oliur Rahman urged all to plant more trees and nurture those like their own children in a bid to get good return from it in the future.
Later, the DC distributed the crests and the certificates to the owners of the stalls depending on their sales of saplings and its collection.
A total of 30 stalls from different government and non-government organizations including private nursery owners were set up in the fair where over 150 varieties of saplings were displayed for the sale to the visitors.
SIRAJGANJ: A week-long tree plantation programme and tree fair were launched in the district on Saturday morning.
District administration of Sirajganj organized the the fair on Muktir Sopan premises in the town. Local Lawmaker Dr Habibe Millat inaugurated the tree fair as the chief guest.
Sirajganj Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Faruk Ahmed moderated the programme.
Earlier, a colourful rally was brought out from District Collectorate Building and paraded the important streets of the town.


