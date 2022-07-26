Two Noakhali men murdered in South Africa

NOAKHALI, July 25: Two Bangladeshi citizens were shot to death and two others injured by miscreants in Brakpan Town of South Africa on Saturday night.

The deceased were identified as Arif Hossain, 22, son of Mohin Uddin, hailed from Badarpur Village; Md Shuvo, 24, son of Abdul Latif, of Porkara Village in Sonaimuri Upazila. Expatriate Shamsul Alam Robin on Sunday said Arif and Shuvo worked in a shop owned by a Bangladeshi in Brakpan.

"Two terrorists entered the shop on at around 8:30pm on Saturday and opened fire and later, stabbed four people including Arif and Shuvo as they denied paying the extortion money," said Robin.

Later on, locals rescued the injured and took them to a hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Shubo and Arif dead.











