Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 26 July, 2022, 9:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Karachi paralysed by monsoon rain

Published : Tuesday, 26 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 187

Edhi volunteers bring a boat to evacuate stranded people along a flooded street after heavy monsoon rainfall in Karachi on July 25. photo : AFP

Edhi volunteers bring a boat to evacuate stranded people along a flooded street after heavy monsoon rainfall in Karachi on July 25. photo : AFP

KARACHI, July 25: A weather emergency was declared in Karachi Monday as heavier-than-usual monsoon rains continue to lash Pakistan's biggest city, flooding homes and making streets impassable.
The monsoon, which usually lasts from June to September, is essential for irrigating crops and replenishing lakes and dams across the Indian subcontinent, but also brings a wave of destruction each year.
Pakistan ranks eighth on a list of countries most vulnerable to extreme weather caused by climate change, according to the environment NGO Germwatch.
The provincial Sindh government announced a public holiday Monday in Karachi and Hyderabad in a bid to avert flood chaos, but low-lying areas -- already drenched by weeks of heavy rain -- were soon the scenes of devastation.
"More rains are forecast in Karachi until tomorrow," warned Sardar Sarfraz, director of the Met office.
The National Disaster Management Authority said at least 312 people had died since June as a result of the monsoon rains.
In Karachi, at least two people were electrocuted Monday by power lines that fell into flooded streets -- a regular cause of death in the city during the           monsoon.
The heavy downpour also disrupted flights and train operations in the megacity of 15 million.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Karachi paralysed by monsoon rain
Onlookers stand next to a collapsed portion of a bridge
China swelters under record heat
US conservatives embracing controversial Hungarian leader
Poor in India can dream: Murmu
Singapore asked to indict Sri Lanka’s exiled leader
Evacuation alert after volcano erupts in southern Japan
Rights group seeks arrest of  Rajapaksa in Singapore


Latest News
Bangladesh receives $1.64 billion remittance in 21 days
Rape survivor’s character can’t be questioned during trial
Ukraine receives first anti-aircraft tanks from Germany
DU student Roni calls off protest over railway irregularities
Dollar price jumps to Tk 105 in kerb market
Woman commits suicide in Sirajganj
Momen warns climate-induced migration can pose security risk
SUST student stabbed dead on campus
Bollywood: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal get death threat by struggling actor
Govt promoting officials involved in enforced disappearance: BNP
Most Read News
24 killed after bus plunges into river in Kenya
17 migrants killed after boat capsizes in Bahamas coast on way to US
Droupadi Murmu takes oath as India's 15th President
Four democracy activists executed by Myanmar junta
Monkeypox: Bavarian Nordic gets nod from EU for its Imvanex vaccine
40 test positive for C-19 in Ctg
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen turns down Banga Bibhushan award
The skill-gap of human capital
Concerted efforts can cut death rate in country
Bangladesh receives $1.64 billion remittance in 21 days
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft