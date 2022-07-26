Video
China swelters under record heat

Published : Tuesday, 26 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM

BEIJING, July 25: Cities across China were on red alert for heatwaves on Monday, as tens of millions of people were warned to stay indoors and record temperatures strained energy supply.
Swathes of the planet have been hit by extreme and deadly heatwaves in recent months, from Western Europe in July to India in March to April.
Scientists say the extreme weather has become more frequent due to climate change, and will likely grow more intense as global temperatures continue to rise.
China is no exception and is sweating through one of its hottest summers on record.
In the eastern provinces of Zhejiang and Fujian, the mercury rose above 41 degrees Celsius (106 degrees Fahrenheit) over the weekend, reaching all-time highs in two cities.
People in areas under red heat alerts -- mostly concentrated in the southeast and northwest -- are being ordered to "cease all outdoor activities" and "pay special attention to fire prevention," the national meteorological service said in multiple notices over the weekend.    -AFP


