Tuesday, 26 July, 2022, 9:14 AM
Poor in India can dream: Murmu

Published : Tuesday, 26 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 207

NEW DELHI, July 25: The poor can also dream and fulfill those dreams, said Droupadi Murmu after being sworn in as India's 15th President on Monday (25 July).
She is the first tribal and the second woman to be elected to the highest post. Chief Justice of India NV Ramana administered the oath. Droupadi Murmu is the youngest person to take oath as the president of India,  reports NDTV.
"It is the power of our democracy that a daughter born in a poor house, a daughter born in a remote tribal area, can reach the highest constitutional post of India. My election is proof that the poor in India can dream and fulfill those dreams," the new Indian President said, adding, "I come from a poor tribal village in Odisha where getting even basic education was a dream.
"I would like to thank PM Narendra Modi and all the MPs and MLAs who voted for me," Murmu added.    -REUTERS


