Tuesday, 26 July, 2022, 9:13 AM
Ingebrigtsen win's men's world 5,000m title

Published : Tuesday, 26 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 177

EUGENE, JULY 25: Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen bounced back from his 1,500m disappointment to claim a brilliant World Championship gold medal in the 5,000m on Sunday.
Ingebrigtsen timed 13min 09.24sec for victory at Eugene's Hayward Field, Kenya's Jacob Krop claiming silver in 13:09.98 while Uganda's Oscar Chelimo took bronze (13:10.20).
Uganda's Olympic champion and world record holder Joshua Cheptegei finished down in ninth position in a race in which Ingebrigtsen was in total control over the last two laps.
"I didn't want a sprint finish," Ingebrigtsen said. "I wanted to prove that I'm a better runner than the rest of the guys.
"It was a great race. I ran it, I needed it. I felt really good today, but 5km is really tough."
Cheptegei wasn't afraid to put his foot down from the off, soon splitting the field with his 62-second lap pace.
The Kenyan trio of Krop, Nicholas Kipkorir and Daniel Ebenyo took up the running with eight laps to run, slowing the pace.
Kipkorir took the 15-stong pack through the halfway mark in 6:41.53, Ingebrigtsen sat on his shoulder as the runners bunched at a packed Hayward Field in hot, sunny conditions.
The Norwegian surged to the front with two laps to run, the speed noticeably quickened.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

