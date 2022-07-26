Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 26 July, 2022, 9:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Olympic champion Mu holds off Hodgkinson for 800m gold

Published : Tuesday, 26 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 182

USA's Athing Mu poses with her national flag after winning the women's 800m final during the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon on July 24, 2022. photo: AFP

USA's Athing Mu poses with her national flag after winning the women's 800m final during the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon on July 24, 2022. photo: AFP

EUGENE, JULY 25: Athing Mu held off a fierce late challenge from Britain's Keely Hodgkinson to add World Athletics Championships 800m gold to her Tokyo Olympic crown on Sunday.
The 20-year-old American star was forced to dig deep to hold off Hodgkinson in a thrilling battle down the final straight at Eugene's Hayward Field before taking gold in a world-leading 1min 56.30sec.
Hodgkinson, who took silver behind Mu at last year's Tokyo Olympics, finished second once again in 1:56.38, while Kenya's Mary Moraa took bronze in 1:56.71.
"Today was kind of a rough day for me," Mu said afterwards. "I'm just glad I made it to the line to finish the race, and thankfully I won gold. I just physically wasn't where I would like to be.
"I didn't feel my best and so I knew it was going to be a little tough. I was just determined to leave everything out on the track."
Mu has been invincible since bursting onto the international scene as a teenager last year, capturing gold medals in the 800m and 4x400m relay at the Tokyo Olympics.
The main question heading into this year's World Championships was whether Britain's Hodgkinson, also only 20, could make enough of an improvement to threaten the American star.
In a tense final on Sunday, Mu hit the front on the final lap and looked to be in complete control as she edged clear on the final bend.
But she allowed Hodgkinson a glimmer of daylight on the inside and the British runner rallied furiously as the finish line approached.   
Mu, however, was equal to the challenge and held on to become the first American woman to win a world 800m title.
"I love competing against other fast women," Mu said. "I really just wanted to be consistent this year and to continue with the wins that I have been having.
"The next goal is just to continue competing and hopefully to get faster and faster."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Record-breaking Duplantis soars at Eugene worlds
Ingebrigtsen win's men's world 5,000m title
Olympic champion Mu holds off Hodgkinson for 800m gold
Blacks Caps name seasoned squad for tour of West Indies
Three cricketers to leave for Zimbabwe separately
“Multi-format cricketers could be on way out”
India clinch ODI series against West Indies
Sri Lanka on top in second Pakistan Test


Latest News
Bangladesh receives $1.64 billion remittance in 21 days
Rape survivor’s character can’t be questioned during trial
Ukraine receives first anti-aircraft tanks from Germany
DU student Roni calls off protest over railway irregularities
Dollar price jumps to Tk 105 in kerb market
Woman commits suicide in Sirajganj
Momen warns climate-induced migration can pose security risk
SUST student stabbed dead on campus
Bollywood: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal get death threat by struggling actor
Govt promoting officials involved in enforced disappearance: BNP
Most Read News
24 killed after bus plunges into river in Kenya
17 migrants killed after boat capsizes in Bahamas coast on way to US
Droupadi Murmu takes oath as India's 15th President
Four democracy activists executed by Myanmar junta
Monkeypox: Bavarian Nordic gets nod from EU for its Imvanex vaccine
40 test positive for C-19 in Ctg
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen turns down Banga Bibhushan award
The skill-gap of human capital
Concerted efforts can cut death rate in country
Bangladesh receives $1.64 billion remittance in 21 days
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft