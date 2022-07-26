Video
Tuesday, 26 July, 2022, 9:13 AM
Blacks Caps name seasoned squad for tour of West Indies

Published : Tuesday, 26 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 182

WELLINGTON, JULY 25: Kane Williamson will captain New Zealand's 15-man squad for Twenty20 and one-day international matches in the West Indies next month on the Black Caps' first tour of the Caribbean since 2014, it was announced Monday.
Alongside Williamson, New Zealand Cricket selectors included bowlers Trent Boult and Tim Southee, who make up an experienced core while Finn Allen and Michael Bracewell were added on the back of strong performances in recent wins over Ireland.
Black Caps coach Gary Stead is using the tour to help finalise his squad for the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia this October.
"We are getting closer and closer to finalising the squad for the T20 World Cup just on the horizon," Stead told reporters on Monday.
"For Kane, Trent, Tim and Devon (Conway), this will be the first time they have played white ball cricket for New Zealand since last year's T20 World Cup and tour to India - so this trip will be important for them."
A tight schedule means New Zealand will play six matches in 11 days, with three T20 matches in Jamaica and three ODIs in Barbados.
Stead said the squad is relishing the prospect of taking on the West Indies at home.
"It's always exciting to be heading somewhere you've not been in a while and I know this group can't wait for the challenge of taking on the West Indies in the Caribbean," he added.
"We also have players such as Michael and Finn who are relatively new to the international stage but have really put their hands up for selection when given opportunities."
New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (capt), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

