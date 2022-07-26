Three cricketers to leave for Zimbabwe separately

Three cricketers-Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Munim Shariar and Hasan Mahmud are set to leave the country in the early hours of Tuesday for Zimbabwe.

The rest of the cricketers who are the part of T20 squad will leave the country at the early hour of Wednesday, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) officials said.

The three cricketers will be accompanied by operations manager Nafis Iqbal and the physiotherapist.

The players who are the part of ODI squad, however, will leave the country in the early hours of Saturday.

Bangladesh will play three T20 International and as many ODIs during their Zimbabwe tour. The three T20 matches are scheduled for July 30, 31 and August 2 while the three ODIs, which Bangladesh will play under Tamim Iqbal's captaincy will be held on August 5, 7 and 10. All of the matches will be taken place at Harare Sports Club.

The T20 matches will begin from 5:00pm (Bangladesh Time) and ODI matches start from 1:15pm (Bangladesh Time).

T20 Squad: Nurul Hasan Sohan (Captain), Munim Shahriar, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Liton Das, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Parvez Hossain Emon.

ODI Squad: Tamim Iqbal (captain), Liton Das, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Taijul Islam. -BSS







