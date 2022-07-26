“Multi-format cricketers could be on way out”

LEEDS, JULY 25: Quinton de Kock believes it will become increasingly difficult for leading cricketers to play all three main formats, although he remains confident about the future for one-day internationals.

The South Africa wicketkeeper-batsman, who made a fine unbeaten 92 before the third ODI against England at Headingley on Sunday was washed out, ended his Test career late last year, shortly before becoming a father for the first time.

Questions regarding a congested global schedule were raised again after the ODI retirement of England all-rounder Ben Stokes following the first match of this series at the 2019 World Cup final star's Chester-le-Street home ground. De Kock, speaking after Sunday's rain in Leeds meant a three-game contest ended in a 1-1 draw, told reporters: "It's going to start being tough for players -- three formats is a lot and it looks like more games are happening over the calendar.

"Players need to make decisions individually and if they feel they can do it (play Tests, ODIs and Twenty20 internationals), I am happy for them," the 29-year-old added. "But guys need to take decisions into their own hands. For me, I am happy where I am."

De Kock though stressed curtailing a 54-match Test career had yet to have the desired effect. Although he had two months off after returning from paternity leave to play in South Africa's white-ball matches against India in January ahead of the series against Bangladesh, he has been on the go playing cricket ever since. -AFP







