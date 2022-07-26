Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 26 July, 2022, 9:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

India clinch ODI series against West Indies

Published : Tuesday, 26 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 214

Axar Patel (B) and Mohammed Siraj (F) of India celebrate winning the 2nd ODI match between West Indies and India at Queens Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, on July 24, 2022. photo: AFP

Axar Patel (B) and Mohammed Siraj (F) of India celebrate winning the 2nd ODI match between West Indies and India at Queens Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, on July 24, 2022. photo: AFP

PORT OF SPAIN, JULY 25: Axar Patel's career-best 64 not out lifted India to a series-clinching two-wicket win with two balls to spare over the West Indies in the second One-Day International of a three-match series at Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad on Sunday.
After Shai Hope's assured 115 in his 100th ODI paced the home side to a competitive 311 for six batting first, the tourists were indebted to Patel's bludgeoning innings off just 35 balls in his first ODI for five years.
Three fours and five sixes highlighted the left-hander's spectacular effort in which 100 runs came off the last 58 deliveries of the match to give India an unbeatable 2-0 lead and extended their winning streak against the West Indies to 12 matches dating back to November, 2018.
Kyle Mayers, who had taken two early wickets and featured in two other dismissals, was entrusted with the final over with India runs away from victory.
He looked on course to deny the visitors until a full-toss was smashed for a straight six by Patel to obliterate the previous record of 272 by the West Indies against Pakistan in 1988 as the highest success ODI run-chase at the venue.
"When I went out there we were aiming to get 10-11 runs-per-over," said Patel after receiving the "Man of the Match" award. "We thought it could be done because of our IPL (Indian Premier League) experience."
Shreyas Iyer (63) and Sanju Samson (54) had gotten India back on course after early setbacks, but it was Patel's intervention which made all the difference.
Hope's 13th ODI century earlier in the day, just his second in the Caribbean, came off 227 balls and was decorated with eight fours and three sixes.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Record-breaking Duplantis soars at Eugene worlds
Ingebrigtsen win's men's world 5,000m title
Olympic champion Mu holds off Hodgkinson for 800m gold
Blacks Caps name seasoned squad for tour of West Indies
Three cricketers to leave for Zimbabwe separately
“Multi-format cricketers could be on way out”
India clinch ODI series against West Indies
Sri Lanka on top in second Pakistan Test


Latest News
Bangladesh receives $1.64 billion remittance in 21 days
Rape survivor’s character can’t be questioned during trial
Ukraine receives first anti-aircraft tanks from Germany
DU student Roni calls off protest over railway irregularities
Dollar price jumps to Tk 105 in kerb market
Woman commits suicide in Sirajganj
Momen warns climate-induced migration can pose security risk
SUST student stabbed dead on campus
Bollywood: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal get death threat by struggling actor
Govt promoting officials involved in enforced disappearance: BNP
Most Read News
24 killed after bus plunges into river in Kenya
17 migrants killed after boat capsizes in Bahamas coast on way to US
Droupadi Murmu takes oath as India's 15th President
Four democracy activists executed by Myanmar junta
Monkeypox: Bavarian Nordic gets nod from EU for its Imvanex vaccine
40 test positive for C-19 in Ctg
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen turns down Banga Bibhushan award
The skill-gap of human capital
Concerted efforts can cut death rate in country
Indian Army Chief’s Bangladesh visit
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft