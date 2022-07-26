Sri Lanka on top in second Pakistan Test

GALLE, JULY 25: Spinner Ramesh Mendis took three wickets to put Sri Lanka in command of the second Test on Monday despite a fighting 62 by Pakistan batsman Agha Salman.

Tourists Pakistan, who lead the two-match series 1-0, ended day two on 191-7, still trailing Sri Lanka by 187 runs in their first innings in Galle.

Salman resisted the bowling attack with his maiden Test fifty but fell to Prabath Jayasuriya's left-arm spin in the final moments of play before stumps was called.

Jayasuriya got Salman caught at slip with a drifter coming into the right-handed batsman.

Salman, who made his debut in the previous match, put on 46 runs with Yasir Shah, batting on 13, to lift Pakistan from 145-6. He expects the lower-order to fire come day three.

"The way the partnership was going, we wanted to see off the day and come back tomorrow to start afresh, but it's cricket and it happens," said Salman.

"Disappointed, but still we have enough batters who can utilise the situation and add to the total," he added.

"They were bowling well, to be very honest, and they were not giving runs, that's why they took the wickets. They were playing patient games and we lacked that." -AFP











