Robson disallows Dhaka Abahani to win



The players and officials of Bashundhara Kings celebrating a 3-2 win against Dhaka Abahani in Bangladesh Premier League on Monday at Kings Arena. photo: BFF

Losing the BPL match at the Kings Arena on Monday, the traditional sky blue outfits really disappointed the fans. It was an opportunity for the sky blue boys to restore honour against Bashundhara Kings.

The exciting match on Monday saw the host go ahead in the 20th minute when its Gambian striker Nuha Marong Krubally rocked the post. Just before the short whistle, Abahani restored parity with a goal by Rakib Hossain.

But Brazilian striker Robson changed the scenario of the match by scoring two goals within twenty minutes. He scored his first in the 71st minute and second in the first minute of the added time. Consuming two goals in a row, the sky blues went on the back foot.

Despite several attempts, Abahani could reduce only one goal before the long whistle. The Rio de Janeiro-born striker Raphael Augusto Santos da Silva hit the post off a penalty kick. But a single goal was not well enough for Dhaka Abahani to have a satisfying result in the match.

The rivals faced each other nine times now. The Bashundhara boys won five times and the sky blue boys won twice only. The rest were tie matches. During the last engagement before Monday, Abahani suffered a 2-2 tie against Bashundhara in Sylhet despite controlling most of the match. Besides, Abahani lost to Bashundhara by 3-0 in the Independence Cup this season. That's why the match was an opportunity for Dhaka Abahani to take revenge and restore its honour.

To be honest, the two had become each other's main challengers these days in different events. Their engagements catch the eyes of most football fans nowadays. The matches are usually full of interesting turns, expectations, and joy and disappointments altogether.

Bashundhara Kings is the unofficial champion of the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League as per match and point calculations. The league is actually waiting for a good ending while the bottom-lining teams are trying their best to escape relegation.











