Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 26 July, 2022, 9:12 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Zimbabwe tour right platform to experiment with young players: Sujon

Published : Tuesday, 26 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 212
Sports Reporter

Zimbabwe tour right platform to experiment with young players: Sujon

Zimbabwe tour right platform to experiment with young players: Sujon

Bangladesh team director and BCB's cricket development committee Chairman Khaled Mahmud Sujon on Monday informed that the BCB is taking the Zimbabwe tour as testing lab for young cricketers instead of taking a preparatory podium for the forthcoming T20 World Cup.
"We are thinking Zimbabwe tour as the best option to experiment with our young players," Sujon told journalists at a city hotel after taking lunch with the players for forthcoming Zimbabwe tour.
"We are not doing well in T20 format. We, the board, want to bring out something different here. You can't bring different something overnight. When you will be scoring 150 runs regularly then you'll be able to win the match doing well in bowling and fielding sectors. But scoring 150 is a big challenge for us," he added.
"How we'll get the players? In an event like BPL, many overseas players take part and hence local batters can't bat at right positions while important 10 overs are delivering by foreign players. So, we need to provide scope to young players," the board director explained.
"As seniors players have been playing for a long time, juniors couldn't get proper chances to play sufficient number of matches. Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan are our proven performers and we have nothing to experiment on them. They made Bangladesh victorious in many big game but it's a true fact that they will not play cricket throughout their lifetime. So, we want to prepare a strong Bangladesh team before their retirements," Sujon rationalized the decision.
Regarding the continuous failures of some players, especially Najmul Hossain Shanto the Board official emphasized domestic performances, although many a cricket whiz is not willing to justify an international cricketer only based on his domestic excellences. In this regard, he said, "We often make compliments without statistical knowledge. Najmul Hossain Shanto, for example, is the only batter who has two centuries in BPL".
In recent press conference, newly appointed Bangladesh T20 skipper Nurul Hasan Shohan expressed that he expects fearless cricket from his teammates. Sujon, the former Bangladesh captain, atoned with Shohan and said, "We want to inject the message in player's brain that fearless cricket from two-three cricketers are not enough. The whole team needs to be fearless and play with the brain. Many a men said that we can't hit sixes which I don't believe. Many of our players can hit big sixes but it's not a game of sixes rather it's a game of intelligence and bravery".
Senior cricketer Mushfiqur Rahim opted away him from West Indies tour, is rested from T20i series against Zimbabwe, which the dependable middle-order batter couldn't take normally and expressed his disappointment on social media posts. Sujon thinks such reaction as 'unprofessional' and informed that he discussed with the players about professional mannerism.
"As a professional, I can't discuss my office information to my family and I mustn't tell about my home affairs at my work place. The important aspect for us is to be more professional. Our cricket is a family and making public the internal discussion is of course bears a wrong message, which is not a good and healthy practice. We discussed on it, as it is the right time to build up a culture of professionalism," he said.
"I do believe that things will not happen again. They are the icons of cricket and the icons of the country. They must be aware of their responsibilities. It's not an on-field game alone, there are many off-field games are also involved here. We need to be careful in handling those areas. Bangladesh cricket is more important here than any person, any name or anything else," he stated.








« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Record-breaking Duplantis soars at Eugene worlds
Ingebrigtsen win's men's world 5,000m title
Olympic champion Mu holds off Hodgkinson for 800m gold
Blacks Caps name seasoned squad for tour of West Indies
Three cricketers to leave for Zimbabwe separately
“Multi-format cricketers could be on way out”
India clinch ODI series against West Indies
Sri Lanka on top in second Pakistan Test


Latest News
Bangladesh receives $1.64 billion remittance in 21 days
Rape survivor’s character can’t be questioned during trial
Ukraine receives first anti-aircraft tanks from Germany
DU student Roni calls off protest over railway irregularities
Dollar price jumps to Tk 105 in kerb market
Woman commits suicide in Sirajganj
Momen warns climate-induced migration can pose security risk
SUST student stabbed dead on campus
Bollywood: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal get death threat by struggling actor
Govt promoting officials involved in enforced disappearance: BNP
Most Read News
24 killed after bus plunges into river in Kenya
17 migrants killed after boat capsizes in Bahamas coast on way to US
Droupadi Murmu takes oath as India's 15th President
Four democracy activists executed by Myanmar junta
Monkeypox: Bavarian Nordic gets nod from EU for its Imvanex vaccine
40 test positive for C-19 in Ctg
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen turns down Banga Bibhushan award
The skill-gap of human capital
Concerted efforts can cut death rate in country
Indian Army Chief’s Bangladesh visit
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft