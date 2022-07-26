

Zimbabwe tour right platform to experiment with young players: Sujon

"We are thinking Zimbabwe tour as the best option to experiment with our young players," Sujon told journalists at a city hotel after taking lunch with the players for forthcoming Zimbabwe tour.

"We are not doing well in T20 format. We, the board, want to bring out something different here. You can't bring different something overnight. When you will be scoring 150 runs regularly then you'll be able to win the match doing well in bowling and fielding sectors. But scoring 150 is a big challenge for us," he added.

"How we'll get the players? In an event like BPL, many overseas players take part and hence local batters can't bat at right positions while important 10 overs are delivering by foreign players. So, we need to provide scope to young players," the board director explained.

"As seniors players have been playing for a long time, juniors couldn't get proper chances to play sufficient number of matches. Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan are our proven performers and we have nothing to experiment on them. They made Bangladesh victorious in many big game but it's a true fact that they will not play cricket throughout their lifetime. So, we want to prepare a strong Bangladesh team before their retirements," Sujon rationalized the decision.

Regarding the continuous failures of some players, especially Najmul Hossain Shanto the Board official emphasized domestic performances, although many a cricket whiz is not willing to justify an international cricketer only based on his domestic excellences. In this regard, he said, "We often make compliments without statistical knowledge. Najmul Hossain Shanto, for example, is the only batter who has two centuries in BPL".

In recent press conference, newly appointed Bangladesh T20 skipper Nurul Hasan Shohan expressed that he expects fearless cricket from his teammates. Sujon, the former Bangladesh captain, atoned with Shohan and said, "We want to inject the message in player's brain that fearless cricket from two-three cricketers are not enough. The whole team needs to be fearless and play with the brain. Many a men said that we can't hit sixes which I don't believe. Many of our players can hit big sixes but it's not a game of sixes rather it's a game of intelligence and bravery".

Senior cricketer Mushfiqur Rahim opted away him from West Indies tour, is rested from T20i series against Zimbabwe, which the dependable middle-order batter couldn't take normally and expressed his disappointment on social media posts. Sujon thinks such reaction as 'unprofessional' and informed that he discussed with the players about professional mannerism.

"As a professional, I can't discuss my office information to my family and I mustn't tell about my home affairs at my work place. The important aspect for us is to be more professional. Our cricket is a family and making public the internal discussion is of course bears a wrong message, which is not a good and healthy practice. We discussed on it, as it is the right time to build up a culture of professionalism," he said.

"I do believe that things will not happen again. They are the icons of cricket and the icons of the country. They must be aware of their responsibilities. It's not an on-field game alone, there are many off-field games are also involved here. We need to be careful in handling those areas. Bangladesh cricket is more important here than any person, any name or anything else," he stated.













