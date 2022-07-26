HC absolves Boalmari UNO of misdemeanour charges

The High Court on Monday exempted Upazila Nirbahi Officer of Boalmari in Faridpur Rezaul Karim, also an Executive Magistrate, from the charges of misdemeanour after accepting his unconditional apology offered to two judicial employees for allegedly misbehaving with them.

The bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Razik-Al-Jalil on June 7 summoned UNO Rezaul Karim and his mobile court assistant Ukil Hossain to explain personally for allegedly making comments disrespecting the courts, misbehaving with two judicial employees, threatening to punish them by conducting mobile court, confining them, seizing their mobile phones, and forcing them to bow to the feet of the UNO.

Faridpur district and sessions judge's court's process server Kamal Hossain and Mehedi Hasan were subjected to such harassment by the UNO and his staff when they went to their office on April 27 to serve summons.

The UNO on June 21 offered an unconditional apology for his behaviour and appeared before the court in line with its order.

The HC took up the matter in suo motu on June 7 after the English Section of the Supreme Court placed it on the order from the Chief Justice.









