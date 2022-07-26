Dhaka, Tokyo keen to elevate comprehensive partnership to new height

Bangladesh and Japan have agreed to elevate the bilateral relations between the two friendly countries in the auspicious year of 2022 to mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral relations.

This was discussed when Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan Honda Taro met State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md. Shahriar Alam on Sunday evening at the State guesthouse Padma.

The Japanese Parliamentary Vice-Minister expressed the intent of Japan to add new depth and contents to the existing partnership and expected an official visit of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to Japan later this year to elevate the 'comprehensive partnership' to a new height, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The State Minister recalled the historic visit of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to Japan in October 1973 which laid the foundation of today's exemplary bilateral relations between the two countries.

He also recalled the visit of the then Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe to Bangladesh in 2014, when the two countries elevated the bilateral relationship to 'Comprehensive Partnership' level.

The State Minister also recalled the successful visits of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to Japan in 1997, 2010, 2014, 2016 and 2019 that have cemented deep-rooted friendly ties between the two countries.

Highly praising Bangladesh's spectacular socio-economic development under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, particularly Bangladesh's graduation to a developing country, the Vice-Minister assured Japan's continued support to the rapid socio-economic development of Bangladesh even after the country's formal graduation in 2026.

Both sides also discussed enhancing cooperation in various areas, including bilateral trade, Japanese FDI in Bangladesh, as well as people-to-people connectivity for mutual benefits.












