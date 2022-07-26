Video
Dispose of graft case against DIG Mizan in 6 months: HC

Published : Tuesday, 26 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 176
Staff Correspondent

The High Court on Monday directed trial court concerned to dispose of a graft case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission against suspended Deputy Inspector General of Police Mizanur Rahman for amassing illegal wealth within six months.
In response to a petition filed by Mizan seeking bail in the case, the HC bench comprising Justice SM Kuddus Zaman and Justice Jahid Sarwar Kajal came up with the directive.
Barrister Mahbub Shafique appeared for the petitioner while Advocate Khurshid Alam represented the ACC during the hearing on the petition.
Later Khurshid Alam Khan told reporters that the High Court did not grant bail for Mizan, but it directed to lower court concerned to complete trial proceedings of the case within six months.
On June 24 in 2019, ACC Director Manjur Morshed lodged a complaint against the disgraced DIG Mizan, his wife Sohelia Anar Ratna, nephew Sub-Inspector Mahmudul Hasan and younger brother Mahbubur Rahman.
According to the case statement, Mizan accumulated wealth worth Tk 3.28 crore beyond his known sources of income. On the other hand, he had declared wealth worth Tk 3.7 crore in his tax statement.


