Dengue: 1 more death, 60 cases reported

One more person died from dengue, and 60 people were hospitalised with the viral infection in the last 24 hours till Monday morning as cases have continued to increase in Bangladesh after a few months of low figures.

So far, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has reported seven deaths from mosquito-borne viral disease - a leading cause of serious illness and death in some Asian and Latin American countries. Up to today, 40 new patients were admitted to the hospitals of Dhaka and 20 outside it.

Two hundred and seventy-six dengue patients, including 212 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.












