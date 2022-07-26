Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 26 July, 2022, 9:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

PM recalls Abe’s contribution to BD’s dev

Published : Tuesday, 26 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 168

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday said slain former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had played a great role for development of Bangladesh as the cabinet unanimously adopted a condolence motion on his demise.
"He (Shonzo Abe) was always beside Bangladesh in regard to its development alongside conducting development of Japan," she said while chaired the weekly cabinet meeting.
The Premier joined virtually the meeting held at the Cabinet Division in Bangladesh Secretariat from her official Ganabhaban residence here.
She recalled Shinzo Abe's role in constructing several mega projects of Bangladesh such as Matharbai Power Plant and deep sea port, metro rail and third terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.
The Premier added that he (Abe) also helped Bangladesh in conducting feasibility study on the Padma Bridge and building Rupsha Bridge.
She said Abe had played a courageous   role in continuing works of the projects that included metro rail being implemented by the Japanese government after the Holy Artisan attack in Bangladesh that resulted in deaths of several Japanese and Italian citizens.
"Many people had thought that the projects which were being implemented by Japan would be stopped," she said. At that time Abe extended his helping hands, saying that he would always be with Bangladesh in its need.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Garbage littered on the street around trash dumps have
HC absolves Boalmari UNO of misdemeanour charges
Dhaka, Tokyo keen to elevate comprehensive partnership to new height
Dispose of graft case against DIG Mizan in 6 months: HC
Up to 13 hrs of power cuts scheduled for Sylhet
Dengue: 1 more death, 60 cases reported
PM recalls Abe’s contribution to BD’s dev
President releases fish fries


Latest News
Bangladesh receives $1.64 billion remittance in 21 days
Rape survivor’s character can’t be questioned during trial
Ukraine receives first anti-aircraft tanks from Germany
DU student Roni calls off protest over railway irregularities
Dollar price jumps to Tk 105 in kerb market
Woman commits suicide in Sirajganj
Momen warns climate-induced migration can pose security risk
SUST student stabbed dead on campus
Bollywood: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal get death threat by struggling actor
Govt promoting officials involved in enforced disappearance: BNP
Most Read News
24 killed after bus plunges into river in Kenya
17 migrants killed after boat capsizes in Bahamas coast on way to US
Droupadi Murmu takes oath as India's 15th President
Four democracy activists executed by Myanmar junta
Monkeypox: Bavarian Nordic gets nod from EU for its Imvanex vaccine
40 test positive for C-19 in Ctg
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen turns down Banga Bibhushan award
The skill-gap of human capital
Concerted efforts can cut death rate in country
Indian Army Chief’s Bangladesh visit
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft