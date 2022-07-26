PM recalls Abe’s contribution to BD’s dev

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday said slain former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had played a great role for development of Bangladesh as the cabinet unanimously adopted a condolence motion on his demise.

"He (Shonzo Abe) was always beside Bangladesh in regard to its development alongside conducting development of Japan," she said while chaired the weekly cabinet meeting.

The Premier joined virtually the meeting held at the Cabinet Division in Bangladesh Secretariat from her official Ganabhaban residence here.

She recalled Shinzo Abe's role in constructing several mega projects of Bangladesh such as Matharbai Power Plant and deep sea port, metro rail and third terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.

The Premier added that he (Abe) also helped Bangladesh in conducting feasibility study on the Padma Bridge and building Rupsha Bridge.

She said Abe had played a courageous role in continuing works of the projects that included metro rail being implemented by the Japanese government after the Holy Artisan attack in Bangladesh that resulted in deaths of several Japanese and Italian citizens.

"Many people had thought that the projects which were being implemented by Japan would be stopped," she said. At that time Abe extended his helping hands, saying that he would always be with Bangladesh in its need. -BSS











