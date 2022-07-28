President releases fish fries



President M Abdul Hamid offers munajat after releasing fish fries in the Bangabhaban pond in observance of the 'National Fisheries Week 2022' in the city on Monday. photo : pid

The President released 5,390 fish fries of different species of rui, katla, mrigel kalibaous, pabda, shoul and gulsa into 'Singho Pukur' (Lion Pond) here, President's Press Secretary Joynal Abedin said.

Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim, President's son Rezwan Ahmmad Taufiq, MP, secretaries concerned and senior officials were also present there. -BSS











