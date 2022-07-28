Video
Thursday, 28 July, 2022, 9:13 AM
Home Back Page

President releases fish fries

Published : Tuesday, 26 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 405

President M Abdul Hamid offers munajat after releasing fish fries in the Bangabhaban pond in observance of the 'National Fisheries Week 2022' in the city on Monday. photo : pid

President M Abdul Hamid on Monday released fish fries into a pond at his official residence Bangabhaban on the occasion of "National Fisheries Week-2022".
The President released 5,390 fish fries of different species of rui, katla, mrigel kalibaous, pabda, shoul and gulsa into 'Singho Pukur' (Lion Pond) here, President's Press Secretary Joynal Abedin said.
Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim, President's son Rezwan Ahmmad Taufiq, MP, secretaries concerned and senior officials were also present there.    -BSS


