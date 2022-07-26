Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 26 July, 2022, 9:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Climate-induced migration poses security risks: Momen

Published : Tuesday, 26 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 202
Diplomatic Correspondent

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said on Monday that the vulnerable countries like Bangladesh need adequate finance and technology to respond to climate change related challenges.
Momen was speaking at a policy dialogue on "Human Mobility in the Context of Climate Change: Towards a Common Narrative and Action Pathway" held at the Foreign Service Academy, jointly organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Organization for Migration (IOM).
"Climate-induced migration poses grave security risks that may go beyond national borders, we remain sensitized to the fact that climate-induced forced migration can pose serious security risks with spill-over effects beyond national borders," the Foreign Minister said seeking united and urgent action on climate migration from the international community.
Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Farhina Ahmed, Director, International Center for Climate Change and Development (ICCCAD) Saleemul Haque, Head of the Secretariat, Platform on Disaster Displacement Atle Solberg, Programme Specialist at UN Women Dilruba Haider also spoke at the event.
At the closing session, IOM Bangladesh's Chief of Mission Abdusattor Esoev reiterated IOM's commitment to continue to work with the government of Bangladesh and all other key stakeholders on climate migration.
Overall, the number of Bangladeshis displaced by the impacts of climate change could reach 13.3 million by 2050, making it the country's number-one driver of internal migration, according to the World Bank.  
Such displacement, Momen said, is creating a heavy burden on Dhaka and other major cities of the country.
"On top of that, Bangladesh is hosting 1.2 million forcibly displaced Rohingya from Myanmar, our government is countenancing these twin displacement challenges, while also accelerating the trajectory of our socio-economic development," he said.
Momen warned that the international community cannot afford to remain oblivious to the issue of climate migrants.
According to the Foreign Ministry, the dialogue aimed at bringing together all stakeholders for identifying potential avenues for Bangladesh to contribute further to advance the global agenda on climate change-migration nexus in the lead up to United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change's (UNFCCC) Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt in November this year.
During the last COP26 in Glasgow, Momen said, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina urged for a global sharing of responsibility for climate migrants, displaced by sea-level rise, salinity increase, river erosion, floods, and draughts.
As a champion country of the global compact for safe, orderly and regular migration (GCM), the foreign minister said, Bangladesh believes that the plight of millions of climate induced migrants must be placed at the centre of migration and climate change discourses. including in a gender-responsive and child-sensitive manner.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Garbage littered on the street around trash dumps have
HC absolves Boalmari UNO of misdemeanour charges
Dhaka, Tokyo keen to elevate comprehensive partnership to new height
Dispose of graft case against DIG Mizan in 6 months: HC
Up to 13 hrs of power cuts scheduled for Sylhet
Dengue: 1 more death, 60 cases reported
PM recalls Abe’s contribution to BD’s dev
President releases fish fries


Latest News
Bangladesh receives $1.64 billion remittance in 21 days
Rape survivor’s character can’t be questioned during trial
Ukraine receives first anti-aircraft tanks from Germany
DU student Roni calls off protest over railway irregularities
Dollar price jumps to Tk 105 in kerb market
Woman commits suicide in Sirajganj
Momen warns climate-induced migration can pose security risk
SUST student stabbed dead on campus
Bollywood: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal get death threat by struggling actor
Govt promoting officials involved in enforced disappearance: BNP
Most Read News
24 killed after bus plunges into river in Kenya
17 migrants killed after boat capsizes in Bahamas coast on way to US
Droupadi Murmu takes oath as India's 15th President
Four democracy activists executed by Myanmar junta
Monkeypox: Bavarian Nordic gets nod from EU for its Imvanex vaccine
40 test positive for C-19 in Ctg
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen turns down Banga Bibhushan award
The skill-gap of human capital
Concerted efforts can cut death rate in country
Indian Army Chief’s Bangladesh visit
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft