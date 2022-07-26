Climate-induced migration poses security risks: Momen

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said on Monday that the vulnerable countries like Bangladesh need adequate finance and technology to respond to climate change related challenges.

Momen was speaking at a policy dialogue on "Human Mobility in the Context of Climate Change: Towards a Common Narrative and Action Pathway" held at the Foreign Service Academy, jointly organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Organization for Migration (IOM).

"Climate-induced migration poses grave security risks that may go beyond national borders, we remain sensitized to the fact that climate-induced forced migration can pose serious security risks with spill-over effects beyond national borders," the Foreign Minister said seeking united and urgent action on climate migration from the international community.

Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Farhina Ahmed, Director, International Center for Climate Change and Development (ICCCAD) Saleemul Haque, Head of the Secretariat, Platform on Disaster Displacement Atle Solberg, Programme Specialist at UN Women Dilruba Haider also spoke at the event.

At the closing session, IOM Bangladesh's Chief of Mission Abdusattor Esoev reiterated IOM's commitment to continue to work with the government of Bangladesh and all other key stakeholders on climate migration.

Overall, the number of Bangladeshis displaced by the impacts of climate change could reach 13.3 million by 2050, making it the country's number-one driver of internal migration, according to the World Bank.

Such displacement, Momen said, is creating a heavy burden on Dhaka and other major cities of the country.

"On top of that, Bangladesh is hosting 1.2 million forcibly displaced Rohingya from Myanmar, our government is countenancing these twin displacement challenges, while also accelerating the trajectory of our socio-economic development," he said.

Momen warned that the international community cannot afford to remain oblivious to the issue of climate migrants.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the dialogue aimed at bringing together all stakeholders for identifying potential avenues for Bangladesh to contribute further to advance the global agenda on climate change-migration nexus in the lead up to United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change's (UNFCCC) Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt in November this year.

During the last COP26 in Glasgow, Momen said, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina urged for a global sharing of responsibility for climate migrants, displaced by sea-level rise, salinity increase, river erosion, floods, and draughts.

As a champion country of the global compact for safe, orderly and regular migration (GCM), the foreign minister said, Bangladesh believes that the plight of millions of climate induced migrants must be placed at the centre of migration and climate change discourses. including in a gender-responsive and child-sensitive manner.







