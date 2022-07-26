Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 26 July, 2022, 9:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Question Paper Leak

DSHE official on one-day remand

Published : Tuesday, 26 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 198
Court Correspondent

Chandra Shekhar Halder alias Milton, an official of Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) was placed on a one-day remand by a Dhaka court on Monday in a case filed over question paper leak.
Metropolitan Magistrate Mamunur Rashid Siddiky    passed the order after a hearing on the remand prayer.
Sub Inspector Sukanta Biswas of Detective Branch (DB) of police also Investigation Officer (IO) of the case produced the government employee before court with prayer to grant a seven day remand. His lawyer advocate Abu Hanif submitted before the court to annul the remand plea.
A team of   Detective Branch (DB)   detained the DSHE official in connection with the leak of question papers for recruitment examinations.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Garbage littered on the street around trash dumps have
HC absolves Boalmari UNO of misdemeanour charges
Dhaka, Tokyo keen to elevate comprehensive partnership to new height
Dispose of graft case against DIG Mizan in 6 months: HC
Up to 13 hrs of power cuts scheduled for Sylhet
Dengue: 1 more death, 60 cases reported
PM recalls Abe’s contribution to BD’s dev
President releases fish fries


Latest News
Bangladesh receives $1.64 billion remittance in 21 days
Rape survivor’s character can’t be questioned during trial
Ukraine receives first anti-aircraft tanks from Germany
DU student Roni calls off protest over railway irregularities
Dollar price jumps to Tk 105 in kerb market
Woman commits suicide in Sirajganj
Momen warns climate-induced migration can pose security risk
SUST student stabbed dead on campus
Bollywood: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal get death threat by struggling actor
Govt promoting officials involved in enforced disappearance: BNP
Most Read News
24 killed after bus plunges into river in Kenya
17 migrants killed after boat capsizes in Bahamas coast on way to US
Droupadi Murmu takes oath as India's 15th President
Four democracy activists executed by Myanmar junta
Monkeypox: Bavarian Nordic gets nod from EU for its Imvanex vaccine
40 test positive for C-19 in Ctg
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen turns down Banga Bibhushan award
The skill-gap of human capital
Concerted efforts can cut death rate in country
Indian Army Chief’s Bangladesh visit
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft