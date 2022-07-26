DSHE official on one-day remand

Chandra Shekhar Halder alias Milton, an official of Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) was placed on a one-day remand by a Dhaka court on Monday in a case filed over question paper leak.

Metropolitan Magistrate Mamunur Rashid Siddiky passed the order after a hearing on the remand prayer.

Sub Inspector Sukanta Biswas of Detective Branch (DB) of police also Investigation Officer (IO) of the case produced the government employee before court with prayer to grant a seven day remand. His lawyer advocate Abu Hanif submitted before the court to annul the remand plea.

A team of Detective Branch (DB) detained the DSHE official in connection with the leak of question papers for recruitment examinations.











