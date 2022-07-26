Ctg admin to be shifted from Court bldg

CHATTOGRAM, July 25: The present government has taken a gigantic project to shift the existing Chattogram administration from the court building premises to Chandgaon area.

In this connection, the design of the Mini-Secretariat for Chattogram has been finalised and waiting for the approval of the Prime Minister. The design is expected to be placed before the Prime Minister for approval within the next one month.

The government hoped that the construction works of the project is likely to begin during the current year.

The Secretariat will be constructed at Hamid Char to have Putrajaya-like administrative hub in the port city. All public offices at the same place will ease pressure on Chattogram and offer all public services at the same place.

The public administration ministry has taken the initiative to build an integrated public office complex on a 75-acre char.

The complex, has been designed similar to Malaysia's administrative capital Putrajaya, called "Mini Secretariat for Chattogram" that will have as many as 44 government establishments such as offices of the Divisional Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner and rest house.

The authorities say the complex is expected to be constructed within the next three to four years at Hamid Char.

Shifting of public offices to the new complex from their current location at Court Building known as fairy hills built at the heart of Chattogram's administrative and judicial activities will help save the age-old hills and ease the daily pressure on the surrounding areas. The Prime Minister has already approved shifting the risky and old offices from the hills and asked that no new ones be built. Subsequently, the public administration ministry started shifting the public establishments, including the offices of the Divisional Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner, from the hills.

Presently, Chattogram district administration and Chattogram lawyers engaged in a face-off over the constructions of two establishments at Parir Pahar. Amid the stalemate, the district administration proposed announcing the 130-year-old court building as a heritage site.

The cultural affairs ministry also said it is considering announcing the site as an archaeological site.

The proposed mini-secretariat will be developed at the selected place, seven kilometres away from Chattogram city zero point. The proposed Mini-Secretariat will have a hospital for government staff, circuit house, training centre, convention centre, shopping mall, multi-storey car parking, school and college, nursing institute, transport pool, petrol pump, memorial, novo theatre and mosque. The project design has room for more than 44 government establishments so that new offices, if required, could be built there in the next 40 years.

Meanwhile, the project site currently has two roads. But considering the future, five types of alternative communication systems, including a Marine Drive and a Link Road, will be constructed in order to be connected to the integrated office complex.

A number of geological surveys of the char have been completed. The surveys suggest that the stretch of land is stable.












