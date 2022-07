France to order air-conditioned shops to keep doors shut

You Might Also Like

You Might Also Like

Emranul Huq, Managing Director and CEO, Dhaka Bank Ltd inaugurating Colonel Hut sub-branch virtually through digital Platform recently. Mohammad Abu Jafar, Additional Managing Director, Deputy Managing Directors A K M Shahnawaj, A M MMoyen Uddin, Mostaque Ahmed along with other high officials of Dhaka Bank Limited are present. photo: Bank

Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury

Developed & Maintenance by i2soft

Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.E-mail: [email protected]