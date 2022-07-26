Video
BANKING EVENT

Jamuna Bank Mymensingh Zone holds half yearly business conference

Published : Tuesday, 26 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Jamuna Bank Ltd organised Mymensingh Zone Half Yearly Business Conference 2022, recently says a press release.
In this conference, management of Jamuna Bank Ltd exchanged views with new customers, lawyers and officers of 7 branches of that zone regarding business and growth. Chairman of Jamuna Bank Ltd and Jamuna Bank Foundation, Al-Haj Nur Mohammed was present as chief guest in the conference.
Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed presided over the Conference. After the discussion, some important decisions regarding the business management of the bank were taken.


