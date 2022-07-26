

Sonali Bank inks deal with Govt College of Applied Human Science

Sonali Bank Limited CEO and Managing Director Md. Ataur Rahman Prodhan and Government College of Applied Human Science Principal Professor Ismat Rumina signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations on Sunday at Bank's Head Office Conference Room, says a press release.

Among others, Deputy Managing Directors of Sonali Bank Md. Murshedul Kabir, Niranjan Chandra Debnath, Md. Mazibur Rahman, Sanchia Binte Ali and Md. Quamruzzaman Khan, General Manager Subhash Chandra Das and Md. Abdul Kuddus, Government College of Applied Human Science Vice-Principal Professor Soniya Begum and Professor Nargish Akter Jahan were also present on the occasion.

Under the agreement, Students will pay their fees and other charges using the Sonali Payment Gateway from staying at their homes.



