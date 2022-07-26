Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 26 July, 2022, 9:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Egypt’s small farms play big role but struggle to survive

Published : Tuesday, 26 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

July 25: Egyptian smallholders grow nearly half of the country's crops, a lifeline role increasingly important after grain imports were stalled by war in Ukraine -- but they are struggling to survive.
Despite their crucial role providing food for the North African nation's 103 million people, smallholders are cash-strapped and indebted, frequently selling their harvests at a loss.
"The farmer is dead, trampled," farmer Zakaria Aboueldahab told AFP, brewing tea on his rented plot of wheat and onions in Qalyubia, 30 kilometres (18 miles) north of Cairo.
"I'm trying to sell my onion harvest but I can't find a market," he said, the remnants of his crop scattered across the soil. "I just want to break even. I don't know how I'm going to pay rent".
His onions would sell in Egypt: but financing, marketing and infrastructure hurdles create massive gaps between supply and demand.
According to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), small farms are the "primary producers" of food for domestic consumption in Egypt.
Farmers cultivating less than three feddans (1.2 hectares, three acres ) -- an area the size of a football pitch -- till 35 percent of arable land. Yet they produce some 47 percent of Egypt's field crops, the FAO calculates.
Larger farms focus more on exports -- a dynamic that came to a head when Russia invaded Ukraine.
Egypt, the world's leading importer of wheat, relied on Russia and Ukraine for 80 percent of its imports, providing the flour for Egypt's traditional flat bread.
Ordinary Egyptians eat bread at almost every meal, and Egypt's wheat farmers ramped up production to 40 percent of the country's needs.
"Without the 40 percent of wheat that we produce domestically," rural sociologist Saker al-Nour told AFP, the consequences of the war "would be much worse."
In March, Cairo ordered farmers to grow wheat, calling the "compulsory delivery" orders a "patriotic duty."
By June, farmers had provided more than 3.5 million tonnes, according to the supply ministry, over half the domestic supply goal to August, and equal to the total amount supplied in 2021.
Compulsory crop deliveries were a pillar of president Gamal Abdel Nasser's socialist policies in the 1960s, but those policies were dropped amid the structural adjustment programmes of the 1990s.
With them went the former subsidies on seeds, pesticides, and fertilisers which have steadily shrunk over the decades.
"Instantly, when things got tough, it went back to compulsory delivery, but this time without the services that came with it," Nour said. To encourage farmers to grow wheat, the government had previously set domestic prices higher than imports. But the unprecedented surge in global prices undermined that.
"Now I owe money to the pesticide guy, to the fertiliser guy," Aboueldahab said. "So if someone comes along and bids a low price, what am I supposed to do?"
One solution is for smallholders to join together and harness the power of technology.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
Jamuna Bank Mymensingh Zone holds half yearly business conference
Sonali Bank inks deal with Govt College of Applied Human Science
BANKING EVENTS
Egypt’s small farms play big role but struggle to survive
Ryanair flies back into quarterly profit
France to order air-conditioned shops to keep doors shut
‘Grameen Bank working to build a beggar-free country’


Latest News
Bangladesh receives $1.64 billion remittance in 21 days
Rape survivor’s character can’t be questioned during trial
Ukraine receives first anti-aircraft tanks from Germany
DU student Roni calls off protest over railway irregularities
Dollar price jumps to Tk 105 in kerb market
Woman commits suicide in Sirajganj
Momen warns climate-induced migration can pose security risk
SUST student stabbed dead on campus
Bollywood: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal get death threat by struggling actor
Govt promoting officials involved in enforced disappearance: BNP
Most Read News
24 killed after bus plunges into river in Kenya
17 migrants killed after boat capsizes in Bahamas coast on way to US
Droupadi Murmu takes oath as India's 15th President
Four democracy activists executed by Myanmar junta
Monkeypox: Bavarian Nordic gets nod from EU for its Imvanex vaccine
40 test positive for C-19 in Ctg
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen turns down Banga Bibhushan award
The skill-gap of human capital
Concerted efforts can cut death rate in country
Indian Army Chief’s Bangladesh visit
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft