Govt working to ensure safe fish production: Rezaul

Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim said the government is working tirelessly to ensure safe fish production and its supply.

"There was no international standard laboratory in Bangladesh in the past to control the quality of fish. The government set up international standard laboratories in the country. The government is working sincerely to ensure that no one can produce harmful fish in the country," he said.

The minister was talking to reporters after visiting the three-day 'Central Fish Fair' organized in the ground adjacent to the Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) in the capital on the occasion of the celebration of the National Fisheries Week-2022.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina virtually inaugurated the three-day 'Central Fish Fair', arranged by the Department of Fisheries, from her Ganabhaban official residence on Sunday.

About the government's efforts for betterment of the fisheries sector, he further said it is now possible to test fish feed and the fish to be exported and formalin is no longer available in the market due to government's pragmatic action.

The minister said officials of the Department of Fisheries and other departments concerned are alert so that no harmful fish could be sold in the market or any other place instead of safe fish.

The minister said that Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman first released fish fry in Ganabhaban Lake to enrich the fisheries sector of Bangladesh. In continuation Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is investing in proper way to enrich the fisheries sector in the country.

He hoped that the country will earn foreign exchange by exporting fish. He urged private entrepreneurs to come forward to further expand the fisheries sector.

"The state will provide all kinds of assistance to those who would come forward to this end," he said.

Earlier, Rezaul and Agriculture Minister Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque visited various stalls at the Central Fish Fair.

Lawmakers Tanvir Hasan Choto Monir and Shamima Akhter Khanam, Secretary of Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock Dr Mohammad Yamin Chowdhury, Additional Secretary Shyamal Chandra Karmakar and other senior officials of Fisheries department and Bangladesh Fisheries Development Corporation (BFDC) were present. -BSS









