Tuesday, 26 July, 2022, 9:07 AM
GP turns to work from home on Thursdays

Published : Tuesday, 26 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

Telecom operator Grameenphone has joined the government's austerity moves to curb its energy consumption and carbon footprint. The Grameenphone headquarters will be non-operational every Thursday, and employees will work from home.
Syed Tanvir Husain, chief human resources officer of Grameenphone, said: "The world is going through one of the grave energy crises in recent times. This unprecedented long period of high energy prices and the supply shortage is exerting tremendous pressure on all economies, resulting in consequences in our lives."
"During these trying times, we have proactively adopted contingency ways of work to curb electricity consumption in solidarity with the government's prudent efforts to navigate the challenges."
"Our latest operating model, integration of AI and RPA through modernisation, has enabled our employees to work from home, ensuring smooth operations for our customers," Tanvir added.
The government has been taking several energy-conservation measures to mitigate the power crunch and urged people to cooperate and be economical in energy consumption as it is forced to carry out load shedding and limit electricity generation with fuel prices continuously increasing globally.    -UNB


