

Nagad names winners of Quran recitation race

Sakibul Islam of Cumilla, Mohammad Fahimur Rahman of Barisal, and Mohammad Labib Al Hasan of Mymensingh were named the winners in three categories, according to a press release.

Present at the grand finale were Mohammad Aminul Haque Executive Director of Nagad Ltd and a member of Shariah Supervisory Committee of Nagad Islamic, Sheikh Aminur Rahman, Chief Marketing Officer of Nagad, and Md. Shihab Uddin Chowdhury, Chief Sales Officer of Nagad.

Nagad, which started its journey only three and a half years ago, has grown into a massive family of six and a half crore customers. Around 2 lac Nagad Uddoktas are an important part of Nagad Family. The competition titled 'Shontan-er Konthe Qur'an Tilawat' has been arranged by 'Nagad Islamic' for the children of these 2 Lac uddoktas.

Contestants from 10 regions across the country took part in the first phase of the ' 'Shontan-er Konthe Qur'an Tilawat' competition. The competition was held in three age groups. The groups were: 3 to 6 years old, 7 to 11 years old, and 12 to 16 years old. More than 6,000 children recorded the recitation of the Qur'an in their own voices and sent it online. Every video has been checked by the members of the Shariah Supervisory Committee of 'Nagad Islamic'. They selected the 30 best contestants from more than 6000 contestants. The top 10 reciters have been selected from each age group.

Judges of the competition were Sharia Supervisory Committee Chairman Professor Dr.HM Shahidul Islam Barakati and Member of Sharia Supervisory Committee Maulana Mufti Mahmudul Hasan Madani.

The grand finale of 'Shontan-er Konthe Qur'an Tilawat' was held in Dhaka with 30 reciters. Each participant recited the Quran with eloquence during the magnificent grand finale. However, according to the rules of the competition, three winners were selected from each category. Prizes were handed over to these 9 winners.

In this competition, Sakibul Islam of Comilla (first), Suhaiba Islam Rushda of Mymensingh (second) and Mosammat Amina Rahman Mamnoon of Dhaka South won in the age group of 3 to 6 years. Mohammad Fahimur Rahman of Barisal (first), Mohammad Abdur Rahman Yasin of Mymensingh (second) and Faria Akhtar of Bogra (third) won prizes in the age group of 7 to 11 years. Mohammad Labib Al Hasan of Mymensingh (first), Nuha Islam Maria of Barisal (second) and Mohammad Raihan Hossain of Dhaka North (third) won prizes in the age group of 12 to 16 years.

Mohammad Aminul Haque, Executive Director of Nagad and Member of Nagad Islamic Shariah Supervisory Committee said, "We are pleased to organize this event as a Shariah-compliant platform. I believe, events such as 'Shontan-er Konthe Qur'an Tilawat' will further encourage Quran practice among devout Muslims. 'Nagad Islamic' will organize more such diverse events in the future as well."











