

Tap brings payment facilities at Cantonment CSD

CSD and tap have signed in merchant partnership agreement on Sunday, last at the head office of CSD, Dhaka Cantonment. The Head of Administrator of CSD, Major (Retd) Md. Mominur Rahman and Dewan Nazmul Hasan, Chief Executive Officer of Trust Axiata Digital Limited have signed the agreement for their respective organizations.

Brig Gen Abul Mansur Md Ashraf Khan, Army Welfare & Rehabilitation Director Director, Trust Axiata Digital Limited and Managing Director of CSD Brig Gen Md Zahirul Haque Khan, PBGMS were present at the agreement-signing event.

Under this agreement, shopping from the cantonment of CSD might be possible to make payment using tap. Customers can enjoy various services from 25 exclusive shop, 27 super shop, 16 CSD Tess with delivery, captain's world, pharmacy etc. under the CSD.

CSD customers will be able to make payments easily with the help of QR code payment system. It will save their time. Tap will provide different types of offers to their customers to inspire them with digital payment system on which they can enjoy these offers gradually.

Major Taifur Hasan Mahmood, Control Cell of CSD, ASC, SO, CSD Control Cell (QMG Branch, Army Headquarters), CSD Head of HR, IT and Travel Related Services Lt Col Mohammad Fazle Akbar, PSC, MDS (retd); Head of Shops Operations-1 (Dhaka Cantonment) Major S M Wahiduzzaman (retd); Head of Plan and Procurement-1 (Exclusive Shop) Major Md. Shakhawat Hossain Khan (retd); Head of Finance and Tess Major S M Farhad Hossain (retd) and Head of Operation-1 (Captain's World) Major Mahbubur Rahman (retd) were present the ceremony.

Moreover, Vice President Commercial of tap Shahjalal Uddin; GM, Head of Corporate Affairs and Media Relations Ashiqur Rahman Habibe Rabbi; GM, Sales Strategy, Operations and Merchant Management Fasihul Mostafa; Head of Product Nazrul Islam Zaman and DGM Merchant Management Asif Bin Mujib were also present at the ceremony.

Managing Director of CSD Brig Gen Md Zahirul Haque Khan, PBGMS said, "CSD is the most popular and reliable place for shopping for member of Army forces. We have launched this payment system to make their shopping experience easy, safe and quick in their daily life. So that, transactions can be made easily to any of CSD of the cantonments around the country, he added.

Army Welfare & Rehabilitation Director, Director Trust Axiata Digital Limited Brig Gen Abul Mansur Md Ashraf Khan, ndc, psc said, 'We want to spread MFS service in all stages of our life. We are also working to fulfill the expectations of the mass people.'

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of tap Dewan Nazmul Hasan said, 'we are working on to make people get used to with digital payment. Following that, we have taken various new initiatives too. We also launched facilities to provide rickshaw fare and Zakat with the help of tap. We expect that customers will get more benefitted for launching merchant system at CSD.'





























Mobile Financial Service Provider (MFS) Trust Axiata Pay (tap) will work to facilitate shopping at Cantonment. Under this agreement, Canteen Stores Department (CSD)'s customers will get special convenience in their respective shopping through tap.CSD and tap have signed in merchant partnership agreement on Sunday, last at the head office of CSD, Dhaka Cantonment. The Head of Administrator of CSD, Major (Retd) Md. Mominur Rahman and Dewan Nazmul Hasan, Chief Executive Officer of Trust Axiata Digital Limited have signed the agreement for their respective organizations.Brig Gen Abul Mansur Md Ashraf Khan, Army Welfare & Rehabilitation Director Director, Trust Axiata Digital Limited and Managing Director of CSD Brig Gen Md Zahirul Haque Khan, PBGMS were present at the agreement-signing event.Under this agreement, shopping from the cantonment of CSD might be possible to make payment using tap. Customers can enjoy various services from 25 exclusive shop, 27 super shop, 16 CSD Tess with delivery, captain's world, pharmacy etc. under the CSD.CSD customers will be able to make payments easily with the help of QR code payment system. It will save their time. Tap will provide different types of offers to their customers to inspire them with digital payment system on which they can enjoy these offers gradually.Major Taifur Hasan Mahmood, Control Cell of CSD, ASC, SO, CSD Control Cell (QMG Branch, Army Headquarters), CSD Head of HR, IT and Travel Related Services Lt Col Mohammad Fazle Akbar, PSC, MDS (retd); Head of Shops Operations-1 (Dhaka Cantonment) Major S M Wahiduzzaman (retd); Head of Plan and Procurement-1 (Exclusive Shop) Major Md. Shakhawat Hossain Khan (retd); Head of Finance and Tess Major S M Farhad Hossain (retd) and Head of Operation-1 (Captain's World) Major Mahbubur Rahman (retd) were present the ceremony.Moreover, Vice President Commercial of tap Shahjalal Uddin; GM, Head of Corporate Affairs and Media Relations Ashiqur Rahman Habibe Rabbi; GM, Sales Strategy, Operations and Merchant Management Fasihul Mostafa; Head of Product Nazrul Islam Zaman and DGM Merchant Management Asif Bin Mujib were also present at the ceremony.Managing Director of CSD Brig Gen Md Zahirul Haque Khan, PBGMS said, "CSD is the most popular and reliable place for shopping for member of Army forces. We have launched this payment system to make their shopping experience easy, safe and quick in their daily life. So that, transactions can be made easily to any of CSD of the cantonments around the country, he added.Army Welfare & Rehabilitation Director, Director Trust Axiata Digital Limited Brig Gen Abul Mansur Md Ashraf Khan, ndc, psc said, 'We want to spread MFS service in all stages of our life. We are also working to fulfill the expectations of the mass people.'Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of tap Dewan Nazmul Hasan said, 'we are working on to make people get used to with digital payment. Following that, we have taken various new initiatives too. We also launched facilities to provide rickshaw fare and Zakat with the help of tap. We expect that customers will get more benefitted for launching merchant system at CSD.'