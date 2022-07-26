Video
Dhaka Travel Mart raffle draw winners get awards

Published : Tuesday, 26 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Business Desk

Winners of the raffle draw, organized for the visitors of the recently concluded of the international tourism fair - Dhaka Travel Mart 2022 have received their prizes at a ceremony held at a restaurant in the city recently. Awards sponsoring organizations handed over the prizes to the winners, says a press release.
Laila Farhana Arin received economy class return tickets to the Maldives for the couple while return tickets to Singapore for the couple went to SK Roy, all courtesy US-Bangla Airlines. Jashim Uddin won economy class return tickets to Sharjah courtesy Biman Bangladesh Airlines, and Mohammad Hasanuzzaman received tickets for the couple for travel to Delhi courtesy Vistara Airlines. Return tickets for a couple courtesy NovoAir went to Masudur Rahman. Besides, Oman Air and Jazeera Airways awarded return tickets to London and Dubai respectively. US-Bangla Airlines and NovoAir also awarded return tickets for travel to a few domestic destinations. Several hotels and resorts at popular tourist destinations gave away complimentary vouchers for night stay.
Kazi Wahidul Alam, Editor of the Bangladesh Monitor in his brief speech at the ceremony told the recent addition of the Dhaka Travel Mart was a big success and it attracted over 15,000 visitors during three days and the fair recorded an overall transaction of more than Tk. 15 crore.
The ceremony was also addressed by Nisha Tasnim Shaikh, Head of Operations, Triplover- the title sponsor; Md. Kamrul Islam, General Manager, Public Relations, US-Bangla Airlines- the premium sponsor; Tahera Kaondoker, General Manager, Public Relations, Biman Bangladesh Airlines- the airline partner; and Md. Ziaul Haque Howlader, Public Relations Manager, Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation among others.
Representatives of the participating organizations and raffle draw winners shared their experiences about the tourism fair with the audience.


