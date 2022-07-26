Video
India 2nd-largest phone manufacturer globally

Published : Tuesday, 26 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 173

NEW DELHI, July 25: India has emerged as the second-largest mobile phone manufacturer in the world with a 126% jump in production from financial year 2021 to fiscal 2022, shows government data.
" Due to the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme, India is currently one of the fastest growing mobile phone manufacturer in the world and has emerged as the second largest manufacturer of mobile handsets in the world in volume terms.PLI Scheme for Large Scale Electronics Manufacturing notified on April 01, 2020 provides financial incentive on net incremental sales (over base year) to eligible companies involved in mobile phone manufacturing and manufacturing of specified electronic components, including Assembly, Testing, Marking and Packaging (ATMP) units, for a period of five years," said the government in Parliament.
Sixteen companies have been approved under the scheme, including 10 mobile phone manufacturing companies and 6 electronic component manufacturing companies.
And this momentum in mobile phone manufacturing will continue, with the country likely to produce devices worth Rs 4-4.5 trillion between FY22 and FY24 led by the production linked incentive (PLI) scheme, which is in the second year for most companies, ratings agency Crisil has said.
Due to the uptake in local manufacturing, dependence on China has been reducing while India's share in global exports of mobile phones, which is currently insignificant, is set to rise in coming years, the report said.
"With domestic output rising, India has become largely self-sufficient on the consumption front. In fiscal 2022, the country saw a 15-20% increase in mobile consumption to Rs 2.5 trillion. A fall in the lifecycle of the mobile, increasing digitalisation, and easy financing terms were the major factors that contributed to the growth," Crisil said. It said the momentum is likely to continue this and next fiscal, boosting consumption to Rs 3.5-4 trillion by FY24.
"Dependency on China reduced to 60% from 64% in fiscal 2021, and is expected to fall further in the medium term. However, with rising production, imports of electronic components essential for mobile assembling/ manufacturing also increased 27% on-year," it said.    -Times of India


