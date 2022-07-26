Indian Rupee at over 1-week high on broad dollar losses

MUMBAI, July 25: The rupee rose to its highest in more than a week on Monday afternoon tracking broad losses in the dollar, while bond yields edged down, mirroring the move in their US counterpart ahead of the outcome of the US Federal Reserve meeting.

The US Federal Reserve has signalled a 75 basis point rate hike at its July 26-27 meeting, although data last week showing inflation hit 9.1% year-onyear in June raised the possibility of a larger 100 bps hike later this year.

India's partially convertible rupee ended trading at 79.73 per dollar compared to its close of 79.8550 on Friday. The unit rose to a high of 79.6950 during trade, its strongest since July 13.

"The dollar is weakening against most majors in European trade, that has helped the rupee. But with Fed expected to raise rates this week, we could see pressure building up on the rupee again," the head of trading at a private bank said.

The dollar index, a measure of the greenback's performance against major currencies, was down 0.4%.

Stocks across emerging markets struggled, weighed down by losses in China equities on Covid-19 flare-ups and slowdown fears. Indian shares too, snapped a six-session winning streak to end about 0.5% lower led by losses in Reliance Industries.

"There is expectation that the Fed will not hike beyond 75 bps. The expectation of 100 bps has come down to 20% from 80% that we saw at its peak post-inflation data," said Anitha Rangan, an economist with Equirus Group -Reuters



















