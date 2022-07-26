Why worry with $40b forex reserve today, when it was not with $10b in the past

Economists have expressed concern just after Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves slipped below $40 billion, even though that should be capable of meeting three months import payments. Such concern was not seen 12 years ago, when Bangladesh's forex reserves were only $10.60 billion.

That is roughly the same level, since imports back to that time were also lower, at around $23 billion, meaning the reserve was enough to cover 4-5 months.

Now a surge in imports driven by both demand for raw materials by export-oriented industries and growing consumption among the domestic consumers is worrying.

Energy crisis caused by both domestic and international factors is causing significant downward pressure on forex reserve. Bangladesh's reserves were rising gradually in the recent past reaching a peak of $48 billion a year ago.

But now, two factors have combined to bring the reserve down quite rapidly below $40 billion, and it is likely even lower, given that exporters have started defaulting on dollar loans taken from the Export Development Fund from the reserve.

Many economists believe foreign exchange reserves in Bangladesh have gone to dangerous levels. They say with reserves fallen below $40 billion dollars will not cover more than three months of import bills.

Talking with UNB, Dr Debapriya Bhattacharya of CPD said how much in foreign exchange reserve is secure for a country depends on the price of energy and commodities in the global markets and dollars required in a month to meet import bills. Though the Bangladesh Bank (BB) is showing forex reserves near $40 billion, unencumbered reserves is actually around $31 or $32 billion after excluding lending to support export sector which is worth$7 billion, he said.

Dr Debapriya said the government is taking the right measures to face the situation, but it is not enough considering the global and domestic situation. He suggested taking a loan of $1.5 or $2 billion from the IMF as a cautionary step to avert any worsening situation.

He also pointed out that the current situation (depreciation of taka) would create some opportunities to boost exports and encourage expatriates to send remittances.

But the overall macroeconomic stability has undoubtedly weakened. There is a danger of slowing down the ongoing development activities.

To reduce pressure on reserves, several cost-effective measures, including load shedding in the power sector, have been taken so that the cost of fuel imports can be kept under control. The central bank is also dismissing economists' concerns about current forex reserves.

Md Serajul Islam, executive director and spokesperson of BB, said that if the reserves are enough to meet the import bills for three months, there is no danger.

"The reserves we have now will cover more than three months of import. Now we have increased the import duty on all luxury goods. Hopefully, we will reap the benefits," he added.

Bangladesh's import expenses grew to $80 billion in the immediate past fiscal, but even then, $40 billion should be enough to meet the Bangladesh Bank benchmark of 3 months, and possibly up to six months (half a year). -UNB























