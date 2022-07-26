Stocks halt 9-day losing streak on bargain hunting

Stocks rebounded halting a 9-day losing streak on Monday as the bargain hunters bought shares that eroded in values in the previous sessions, pulling up indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE rose by 30.45 points or 0.50 per cent to 6,083, after losing over 314 points in the past nine trading days. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, also rose 9.04 points to 2,177 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) added 3.96 points to 1,332 at the close of the trading.

Turnover on the DSE rose to Tk 6.40 billion, up 36 per cent from the previous session's mark of Tk 4.71 billion.

Of the 380 issues traded on the DSE, 196 advanced, 131 declined and 53 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) rose 115 points to 17,923 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) added 69 points 10,737.

Of the issues traded, 129 declined, 111 advanced and 36 issues remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 9.26 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value worth Tk 175 million.






















