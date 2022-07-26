‘JICA to increase funding in BD important projects’



Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal

Kamal expressed such hope when President of JICA Akihiko Tanaka made a courtesy call on him at his secretariat office in Dhaka.

The Finance Minister informed the budget support that Japan had extended at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic was the first budget support to Bangladesh extended by Japan which ultimately helped the country to lessen the impacts of the pandemic alongside facing the Russia-Ukraine crisis, said a Finance Ministry press release.

Noting that Japan has become the single largest bilateral development partner of Bangladesh day by day, Kamal said, "It's my belief that JICA will increase funding in important projects in our country alongside extending necessary budget support considering the future global uncertainties."

The Finance Minister said the strong foundation of the Bangladesh-Japan relations was laid back in October 1973 when Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman visited Japan.

Japan was one of the countries which recognized Bangladesh after the Independence in February 1972. Since then Japan has been one of the trusted bilateral development partner of Bangladesh and also a time-tested friend, he added.

Extending his heartfelt thanks to Japan, especially the JICA, for their continued support towards the development efforts of Bangladesh, Kamal said Bangladesh-Japan relations has reached into a unique height under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The relationship has been further expedited following the visits of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in 2014 and in 2019.

He also recalled the visit of late Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Bangladesh in 2014 as well as expressed his deep condolences at the saddemise of Abe.

BSS adds: In response, Tanaka lauded highly the economic progress of Bangladesh saying that Bangladesh is an important country for extending support from JICA.

"Bangladesh is now far ahead than neighboring countries in different social and economic indicators. Due to successful implementation of the support, the position of Bangladesh is now very good in terms of development support extended by Japan," he added.

The JICA President said Bangladesh has been alleviated into a new level of development through attainments in various social indicators adding that he was amazed to see the level of development and progress of Bangladesh this time with his own eyes.

Recalling his previous visit to Bangladesh in 2014, Tanaka said his current visit to Bangladesh has impressed him immensely especially the construction of the Padma Bridge under the firm leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has amazed the whole world.

Economic Relations Division (ERD) Secretary Sharifa Khan, Japanese Ambassador to Dhaka Ito Naoki and Chief Representative of JICA Bangladesh Office Yuho Hayakawa were present, among others, on the occasion.













