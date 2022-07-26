Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 26 July, 2022, 9:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Income tax return made mandatory for investing over Tk 0.5m in savings tools

Published : Tuesday, 26 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 180
Business Correspondent

From now on an investor needs to show previous year's income tax return to invest over Tk0.5 million in savings tools.
Debt Management Department of Bangladesh Bank (BB) by issuing a circular made it mandatory on Monday. The tax return has also been made mandatory in opening an account in Post Office Savings Bank.
The Central Bank has directed the scheduled commercial banks to take necessary measures to comply with Section 48 of the Finance Act, 2022 in respect of investment exceeding Tk0.5 million in savings bonds and post office savings banks.
According to the BB directives, one has to show the last year's income tax return certificates to open an investment account for investing over Tk0.5 million in savings tools or post office savings account. It also said, if the credit balance exceeds Tk1million in bank account, the depositors also needs to show income tax return certificate to the banks.
The government every year borrows money by issuing savings bonds through Bangladesh Bank and Post office savings accounts. Small depositors prefer to deposit their savings through such government bonds as the government pays higher interest to depositors than the scheduled commercial banks.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
Jamuna Bank Mymensingh Zone holds half yearly business conference
Sonali Bank inks deal with Govt College of Applied Human Science
BANKING EVENTS
Egypt’s small farms play big role but struggle to survive
Ryanair flies back into quarterly profit
France to order air-conditioned shops to keep doors shut
‘Grameen Bank working to build a beggar-free country’


Latest News
Bangladesh receives $1.64 billion remittance in 21 days
Rape survivor’s character can’t be questioned during trial
Ukraine receives first anti-aircraft tanks from Germany
DU student Roni calls off protest over railway irregularities
Dollar price jumps to Tk 105 in kerb market
Woman commits suicide in Sirajganj
Momen warns climate-induced migration can pose security risk
SUST student stabbed dead on campus
Bollywood: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal get death threat by struggling actor
Govt promoting officials involved in enforced disappearance: BNP
Most Read News
24 killed after bus plunges into river in Kenya
17 migrants killed after boat capsizes in Bahamas coast on way to US
Droupadi Murmu takes oath as India's 15th President
Four democracy activists executed by Myanmar junta
Monkeypox: Bavarian Nordic gets nod from EU for its Imvanex vaccine
40 test positive for C-19 in Ctg
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen turns down Banga Bibhushan award
The skill-gap of human capital
Concerted efforts can cut death rate in country
Indian Army Chief’s Bangladesh visit
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft