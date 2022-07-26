Income tax return made mandatory for investing over Tk 0.5m in savings tools

From now on an investor needs to show previous year's income tax return to invest over Tk0.5 million in savings tools.

Debt Management Department of Bangladesh Bank (BB) by issuing a circular made it mandatory on Monday. The tax return has also been made mandatory in opening an account in Post Office Savings Bank.

The Central Bank has directed the scheduled commercial banks to take necessary measures to comply with Section 48 of the Finance Act, 2022 in respect of investment exceeding Tk0.5 million in savings bonds and post office savings banks.

According to the BB directives, one has to show the last year's income tax return certificates to open an investment account for investing over Tk0.5 million in savings tools or post office savings account. It also said, if the credit balance exceeds Tk1million in bank account, the depositors also needs to show income tax return certificate to the banks.

The government every year borrows money by issuing savings bonds through Bangladesh Bank and Post office savings accounts. Small depositors prefer to deposit their savings through such government bonds as the government pays higher interest to depositors than the scheduled commercial banks.
















