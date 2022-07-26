Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 26 July, 2022, 9:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Govt asks BB to provide LC data on rice import

Published : Tuesday, 26 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 212
BusinessCorrespondent

The government has asked the Bangladesh Bank (BB) to provide it with the LC (letter of credit) data of rice import, as the relevant authorities want to know the shipment details of the staple to monitor and oversee supply situation in the market.
The commerce ministry has recently written to the Bangladesh Bank (BB) to obtain data of LCs opened by the private entities in every fortnight from 30 June last.
Earlier, the food ministry requested the commerce ministry to collect the data and send it to the former.
Name and address of each importer, LC number and date, volume of import, importing country and date of shipment will have to be included in the data, according to the letter.
"We need the actual rice import data to know how much the staple food is in the pipeline for importing and how much has already been imported in the country so that we can properly monitor and oversee supply situation of the staple in the market," a commerce ministry official said.
The food ministry has allowed a good number of private traders to import and market rice in order to cool down its prices in the domestic market within August this year.
The government decided to import around 1.0 million tonnes of rice, aiming to tackle the artificial rice crisis - caused mostly by some unscrupulous traders and hoarders in the country, said a source in the commerce ministry.
Currently, the government has instructed the field-level administration to strengthen monitoring so that manipulators cannot create volatility in the rice market, he added.
LCs for 47,000 tonnes of rice have so far been opened in July. Of them, 18,000 are settled, Bangladesh Bank spokesperson Md Serajul Islam told the FE on July 19 last.
Food ministry has permitted over 386 importers to bring a total of around 0.99-million tonnes within August amid a growing trend of rice prices in the domestic market.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
Jamuna Bank Mymensingh Zone holds half yearly business conference
Sonali Bank inks deal with Govt College of Applied Human Science
BANKING EVENTS
Egypt’s small farms play big role but struggle to survive
Ryanair flies back into quarterly profit
France to order air-conditioned shops to keep doors shut
‘Grameen Bank working to build a beggar-free country’


Latest News
Bangladesh receives $1.64 billion remittance in 21 days
Rape survivor’s character can’t be questioned during trial
Ukraine receives first anti-aircraft tanks from Germany
DU student Roni calls off protest over railway irregularities
Dollar price jumps to Tk 105 in kerb market
Woman commits suicide in Sirajganj
Momen warns climate-induced migration can pose security risk
SUST student stabbed dead on campus
Bollywood: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal get death threat by struggling actor
Govt promoting officials involved in enforced disappearance: BNP
Most Read News
24 killed after bus plunges into river in Kenya
17 migrants killed after boat capsizes in Bahamas coast on way to US
Droupadi Murmu takes oath as India's 15th President
Four democracy activists executed by Myanmar junta
Monkeypox: Bavarian Nordic gets nod from EU for its Imvanex vaccine
40 test positive for C-19 in Ctg
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen turns down Banga Bibhushan award
The skill-gap of human capital
Concerted efforts can cut death rate in country
Indian Army Chief’s Bangladesh visit
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft