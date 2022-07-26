Video
Energypac wins Global Business Outlook Award

Published : Tuesday, 26 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 209
Business Desk

Leading power, energy, and engineering company Energypac Power Generation Ltd (EPGL) has been awarded as "Best CSR Company Utility- Bangladesh 2022" in recognition of a contribution towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) from Global Business Outlook.
 "As the leading electro-mechanical engineering company in Bangladesh, we are extremely honored and delighted to receive the 'Best CSR Company Award 2022.' We are leaving no stone unturned to help the country address and fulfill its power and energy needs," Humayun Rashid, CEO & Managing Director of, EPGL, said in a statement.
"We have carried out safe and drinkable water distribution near our LPG mother plant in Khulna where we have been distributing 1000 liter of water per day also we have initiated cleaning activities in the riverside areas of both our G Gas plants (Khulna's Pasur River and Narayanganj's Shitalakshya River) while also undertaking tree plantation programs within all our plants as efforts to contribute to maintaining a healthy environmental balance," he said. Recently EPGL took the initiative of reusing plastic water bottles by transforming them into a plant pot and making them an eco-friendly alternative to save the environment.
Global Business Outlook Awards seeks to recognize and reward excellence in businesses around the world. It is designed to facilitate the outstanding work of businesses and business leaders across industries. Global Business Outlook Awards extend to the private and public sectors-again, marking a testament to the work of a myriad businesses in terms of performance, innovation, and drive to create industry value.


